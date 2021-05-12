“Eternal Jack Bauer”: Kieffer Sutherland is in a new spy series

It is not a return of 24 hours, but it almost sounds like we’re going to see Jack Bauer again. That’s because Kiefer Sutherland is the protagonist of Paramount +’s new spy series. The series, still untitled, is a creation of John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, the duo who scripted and directed The Scammer of the Year.

Sutherland’s new character is James Weir, described as “a private spy agent who finds himself in the midst of a battle for the preservation of democracy, in a world in conflict over disinformation, behavioral manipulation, the state of surveillance and the interests that control these extraordinary powers. “

In an official statement, Sutherland commented on the project in a very dry speech: “I have been an admirer of the unique work of John Requa and Glenn Ficarra for some time, and I am thrilled to be working on this exciting new project with them and with Paramount +” .

There is no information about the production schedule, premiere date or number of episodes of the first season.