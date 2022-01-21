Eu Capacito offers 6 free courses for professionals with an eye on the metaverse

With the virtual reality called the metaverse increasingly on the rise, the job market gains new possibilities and open positions. Knowing this, the Eu Capacito platform is providing courses aimed at the technology area with the objective of preparing professionals for this change of great impact in the digital scenario.

Eu Capacito is a social project that aims to train a legion of professionals for the digital economy. The platform offers free professional training, focused on technology skills, whether from a conceptual, development or handling point of view for business areas, as well as knowledge in other areas considered important for corporate life or entrepreneurship.

In terms of jobs in the tech and metaverse sectors, surveys such as that of the portal cult, indicate that by 2030 this novelty will have created 10 new specific professions for its functioning, such as research scientist, strategist, storyteller and metaverse cybersecurity expert.

Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Kenyannews News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Already thinking about this new market, Eu Capacito already offers six courses, with certificate and seal from large technology companies or educational institutions, which can help those who want to delve into the metaverse. Check them out below:

Digital Security – Cybersecurity Essentials : The course offered by Cisco has a total workload of 30 hours and brings basic concepts about security control for networks, servers and applications.

: The course offered by Cisco has a total workload of 30 hours and brings basic concepts about security control for networks, servers and applications. Introduction to Cybersecurity : With 15 hours, it contextualizes the main cybersecurity threats and the main protection alternatives used by companies. The course is also offered by Cisco.

: With 15 hours, it contextualizes the main cybersecurity threats and the main protection alternatives used by companies. The course is also offered by Cisco. Where to start? Programming Logic +50 : Course focused on developing skills related to programming in people over 50 years old. It has a workload of 40 hours.

: Course focused on developing skills related to programming in people over 50 years old. It has a workload of 40 hours. Graphic design : The FIAP-certified course has 140 hours and covers design, typography, Photoshop, inDesign and much more.

: The FIAP-certified course has 140 hours and covers design, typography, Photoshop, inDesign and much more. UX – User Experience : the UX – User Experience course teaches students how to optimize scenarios, perform tests and other important UX Design concepts. The workload of the IDP course is 8 hours.

: the UX – User Experience course teaches students how to optimize scenarios, perform tests and other important UX Design concepts. The workload of the IDP course is 8 hours. Fundamentals of Digital Marketing: When we talk about storytelling, it is important to know what are the main fundamentals of Digital Marketing to attract the reader’s attention. In this case, the course developed by Google instructors has 40 hours, divided into 26 modules.

How to register for courses?

To sign up for any of the Eu Capacito courses, just go to the platform’s website and choose the track that interests you, create an account and start your studies.

All courses are free and, after registration, can be accessed unlimitedly. In addition to those related to technology and the metaverse, the platform also offers classes focused on entrepreneurship, digital fluency and soft skills (entrepreneurship).