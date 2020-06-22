Even more dynamic: New Google Maps features unveiled ahead of launch

Google Maps is constantly updated with new features to make life easier for users, a recent example of this are alerts showing where there is restriction of locomotion due to agglomerations or interdictions by municipal decrees because of the coronavirus pandemic. More recently we’ve seen a new integration with the YouTube Music service and now we know of many other new things before they were released.

The new findings were made by Jane Manchun Wong via reverse engineering in the application’s APK file and showed several interesting novelties. The first is to bring more precision on the prices of transportation services like Uber, for example. There is also a button to disable data collection, to ensure greater user privacy. See:

Google Maps is working on an option to “Get more accurate fares” from ride services by sharing route information to them pic.twitter.com/BGh0eCtjoI — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 20, 2020

Another interesting point is that the application will allow route planning using different means of transport, after all, it is very common to do this type of thing and soon the application will allow you to use the following combinations to get where you want:

Car + public transport

Bicycle + public transport

Tuk-Tuk District

Carpooling service

Motorcycle + public transport

Google Maps is working on route options with “Connections to Public Transit”, such as: – Car + transit

– Bicycle + transit

– Rickshaw Auto

– Ride service

– Motorcycle + transit pic.twitter.com/hLlCZJG7Av — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 20, 2020

In addition, the developer has found integration with the Bay Wheels service in the United States and shows how many bikes are available for rent, where there are parking lots and delivery points available, which should be shown in integration with the route you want to travel, as a suggestion to complete the route.

Google Maps is working on deeper integrations for bike-sharing service “Bay Wheels”, providing it as an option for directions pic.twitter.com/guzgQ2cneq — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 20, 2020

These two integrations together promise to greatly aid users’ lives, especially at this time of pandemic, where some cities and countries are still reopening and public transportation may be undergoing changes and restrictions to prevent further outbreaks.

Google Maps is working on a new place card design where the Photos became part of the card pic.twitter.com/LyS8wU9oIh — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 20, 2020

Some visual improvements should also arrive in the app soon. One is the new format for cards that display photos of the locations suggested by the application. Above you check how it should look soon, below you can see the current layout, where the photos take up much more space on the screen, but are superimposed by the controls on the screen, hindering the view.

the current design shows photos above/behind the card pic.twitter.com/zuyZKGmCRu — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 20, 2020

It is worth saying that the features are not yet available, they were discovered when exploring the application via reverse engineering, so they are not yet functional even in beta, but should arrive soon for Google Maps users.