EVERYTHING about the iPhone 12, Mini, Pro and Pro Max – Videos

Apple made its iPhones 12 line official with four devices launched simultaneously. The models announced are the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The big change for the four models is the presence of the 5G, an item that has been long awaited since the last generation of iPhones. All new models also feature an OLED screen, showing a real effort by Apple to abandon the LCD that for so many years has been present on at least some of the iPhones of each new generation.

