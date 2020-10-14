Home Technology Tech news EVERYTHING about the iPhone 12, Mini, Pro and Pro Max - Videos
TechnologyTech news

EVERYTHING about the iPhone 12, Mini, Pro and Pro Max – Videos

By kenyan

Apple made its iPhones 12 line official with four devices launched simultaneously. The models announced are the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The big change for the four models is the presence of the 5G, an item that has been long awaited since the last generation of iPhones. All new models also feature an OLED screen, showing a real effort by Apple to abandon the LCD that for so many years has been present on at least some of the iPhones of each new generation.

Vote for Canaltech to win the IBEST Award

Want to buy a smartphone for a lot less? Join our group Whatsapp or Telegram.

Related news

Tech news

Google Analytics gains new models of learning and data control

kenyan -
Google announced on Wednesday (14) what, according to the company, is the biggest revision of Google Analytics (GA) in almost ten years. ...
Read more
Tech news

Worrying: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 can be used to hack passwords

kenyan -
We are not tired of saying: Nvidia haunted the world with its new GeForce RTX 30 Series cards, extremely powerful, whether for work...
Read more
Tech news

End of an era? Russian spacecraft completes last manned flight to ISS at NASA’s request

kenyan -
This Wednesday (14), the Russian Soyuz spacecraft arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) in record time: it took only three hours and...
Read more
Load more

Popular Stories

How to post an article on your LinkedIn profile

Tech news kenyan -
LinkedIn (Android | iOS | Web) is an excellent platform for those who want to create a professional network and look for a...
Read more

iPhone 12: release date could be announced in a few hours,...

Tech news kenyan -
Apple must announce the official date for the launch of iPhone 12 and its variants within a few hours, is what the newest rumor...
Read more

COVID-19 | Novavax vaccine will be tested on 10,000 people...

Tech news kenyan -
In the race for an effective and safe vaccine against the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), there are already 11 immunizers in the last and...
Read more

With smaller notch, iPhone 12 mini can replace Face ID with...

Tech news kenyan -
With the announcement event of the new iPhone models taking place in just six days, more suspicions continue to arise regarding the smartphones that...
Read more

Samsung teases Huawei with Google services and discount for those who...

Tech news kenyan -
In search of winning over former users or even owners of the Huawei P30 Pro, Samsung is launching a promotion that guarantees £ 350...
Read more

Songs uploaded to YouTube Music can now be streamed to smart...

Tech news kenyan -
A few months ago, Google began to allow the migration of various content from Play Music to YouTube Music, in order to make the...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke