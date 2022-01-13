Exynos 2200 defies rumors and outperforms Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in leaked test

New tests found in Geekbench’s database this week suggest that the long-awaited Exynos 2200 may slightly outperform the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 on CPU, at least when all cores are utilized. Interestingly, the news comes amid multiple rumors that indicate that Samsung’s platform would be overheating, which would have motivated its postponement.

Exynos 2200 outperforms Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in leaked test

The results refer to Geekbench 5.4.4 and are quite recent, dated this Tuesday (11), with models SM-901U, equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and SM-S908B, equipped with Exynos 2200 — according to previous leaks are about the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Plus, respectively.

Although not impressive in single-core, offering about 17% lower performance compared to Qualcomm’s rival, Samsung’s new chipset stands out when the entire set of cores is used, scoring 3,513 points, a number 6% higher than the competitor. The difference is not stark, and can even be framed as a margin of error, but at least it indicates that both should have equivalent performance in tasks that demand more from the processor.

That said, it’s worth remembering that the Exynos 2100 also outperformed the Snapdragon 888 in certain benchmarks, definitely marking an evolution for the line-up, but it continued to suffer from more significant performance losses under prolonged workloads, at which time temperatures rose.

The results also do not completely rule out what was pointed out by the rumors, which suggest that Samsung’s next premium chipset should have more serious heating problems, delivering less performance than expected from the new GPU based on AMD’s RDNA 2 microarchitecture.

Rumors indicate overheating problems

According to information from the leaker Ice Universe, with a reliable track record, the Exynos 2200 would not be meeting Samsung’s expectations due to the high heating. Among the more worrisome details, the informant suggested that the RDNA 2 GPU was designed to reach 1,900 MHz, but that it had to be clocked down to just 1,300 MHz in the face of high temperatures.

For RDNA2 this frequency is not high,Samsung didn’t hit their pre-designed frequency targets — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 10, 2022

The leaker even indicated that the new Exynos would be “the worst chipset in the Android world”, behind the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and even the Dimensity 9000, MediaTek’s first bet in the premium segment in years. It is not possible to confirm this at the moment, considering that the South Korean giant has not yet released official information about the chip’s performance, but there are strong indications pointing to this possibility.

Samsung postponed the release of Exynos2200. Since last year, the release of Samsung exynos has not been smooth. In fact, the Exynos 1200 was originally planned in November, but it was canceled halfway. It seems that many things happen inside Samsung LSI, but not a good thing. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 11, 2022

In addition to a delay, a fact that Samsung guarantees is not related to performance, the various leaked results and the very unsatisfactory performance delivered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU are indicators of problems — the Qualcomm platform uses the same settings as the Exynos 2200 , and is also manufactured by Samsung, albeit temporarily.