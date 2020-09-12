Home Technology Tech news Eyes thank you! WhatsApp tests feature to adjust background brightness
Eyes thank you! WhatsApp tests feature to adjust background brightness

By kenyan

While not preparing for the launch of great news since WhatsApp Pay, whose release is under analysis and regulation by the Central Bank, the messenger development team has focused on visual improvements and the user experience. As reported by the website WABetaInfo, last Friday (11) a new update (20.2.200.6) through the Google Play Beta Program was released bringing news regarding wallpapers.

Called “Wallpaper Dimming”, the new feature allows users to change the background tone of conversations, making the wallpaper lighter or darker as needed. There are no details, however, whether the feature works only on the application’s default image or on custom ones. Remembering that last week we published here on Canaltech that WhatsApp also tests a feature to take notes within the conversation window itself.

New WhatsApp feature for Android allows changing background opacity (Playback / WABetaInfo)

New stickers and bug fixes

For lovers of the famous WhatsApp stickers, the update also brings a new pack of stickers with the Usagyuuun rabbit and fixes for a bug that blocked the “Use of data and storage” settings on Android. The publication says that a bug that redefined recently used emojis has not yet been fixed and the new stickers mentioned have also been released on iOS.

New Usagyuuun sticker pack is available for Android and iOS (Playback / WABetaInfo)

It is worth mentioning that these features are present in a trial version of the application and, therefore, are still under development, which can cause several failures.

Source: WABetaInfo

