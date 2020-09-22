Facebook and Instagram will have copyright manager for images

It seems that the days of deliberately sharing images on Facebook and Instagram are about to end. Facebook has just announced a copyright manager that can be used by companies and content creators to ensure that their photographs and / or visual arts in general are not shared discriminately across social networks.

It works like this: it will be necessary to send a CSV file containing all the metadata of an image, such as its creation date and other details. Once registered, the work will be tracked by Facebook, which will notify the “owner” if it is reposted, for example, with light edits by the profile of another company. In that case, the copyright holder may request an immediate removal of that content (takedown).

Mark Zuckerberg’s company also cites that there will be a contestation process if more than one person claims authorship for an image, and ultimately the social network itself will judge (based on the arguments and evidence presented) who that intellectual property is. .

According to Dave Axelgard, Facebook’s content experience product manager, for now, the tool will only be available with a few “partners”, since a tool like this is “very sensitive and powerful”; therefore, it is necessary to understand a use case well before expanding it to other users. “We want to make sure that we have protections in place to ensure that people can use them safely and properly,” he concludes.

Source: Facebook