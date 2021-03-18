Facebook and Twitter adopt feature to hinder account theft

Facebook and Twitter announced measures to help users not have their accounts stolen. The platforms are investing in improvements for those who use two-factor authentication with physical keys. The idea is to simplify the use of the solution, considered more secure than authentication or SMS applications.

Facebook releases physical key in the application

Support for authenticating with physical keys on Facebook has been around since 2017, but was only offered on desktop access. The social network announced on Thursday (18) that it will also allow the use of the tool in its application for iOS and Android. Thus, the platform may require confirmation on every login attempt.

In its demonstration, the service indicated that, after entering the password, the user will be able to validate access by connecting the physical key via Bluetooth, NFC and USB. The requirement is made after enabling verification in the social network settings. Check out how to enable two-factor authentication on the Facebook app:

In the menu (the icon with three horizontal strokes), tap settings; Select Security and login; Select Use two-factor authentication; Choose the option Security Key (or Security Key).

With the physical key, it is possible to know when an attempt is made to access the account through an unknown device. So, even if someone finds out your password, the social network will prevent login due to the absence of the key.

Twitter prepares access only with physical key

Twitter, which has allowed physical key authentication in its application since December, has increased the key limit per account. Until today, it was possible to configure only one key in each profile. With the update, the social network will release unlimited registrations of keys, both in the web version, as in iOS and Android.

The platform also announced that it will soon gain an option to allow access using only the physical key. The move will dispense with the need to use authentication applications or codes sent by SMS as a backup. The decision was announced earlier in the week, but the social network has not yet indicated when it will start to take effect.

With information: The Verge.