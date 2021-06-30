Facebook announces new actions against scams involving ads on the platform

To increase the security of retailers and consumers who buy from Facebook ads, the social network began taking legal action against entities that abuse its system. This Tuesday (29), the company announced that it has filed lawsuits against companies that hired advertisements that led to misleading purchases or identity theft.

The first case was brought against marketing company N&J USA Incorporate, Mohit Melwani and Vishaal Melwani. They are accused of promoting the sale of watches, toys and clothing, redirecting the consumer to an external page to purchase the products. When a sale was completed, purchases were either not delivered, or items shipped did not match the ads.

According to Facebook, the company hid negative comments and blocked users to try to prevent others from becoming aware of their actions. In addition to opening the process, the company also blocked several pages that were maintained by the company and propagated its operations.

Measure against account theft

Those responsible for the social network also filed a lawsuit against four people located in Vietnam, who carried out the theft of cookies. They persuaded victims to install the Ad Manager for Facebook app via the Google Play Store (which has already been removed from the store) and, from there, steal access credentials.

The data was used to set up and broadcast advertisements that also promoted fraud — in one case, about $36 million in fake advertisements were run. In addition to prosecuting criminals, Facebook also reimbursed affected victims and helped them recover their accounts.

According to the social network, the actions disclosed this Tuesday are proof of its commitment to protect users and ensure that established rules are being followed. This is not the first time the company has taken legal action against those who abuse its systems: in December 2019, it sued the creators of malware that stole accounts and used them to publish advertisements with criminal content.