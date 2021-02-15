Facebook CEO wanted to “cause pain” to Apple in privacy dispute

The dispute between Facebook and Apple has intensified with the new privacy feature in iOS 14. However, companies have been fighting for years, which involves not only tracking users, but also their business models. In one of the most critical moments, Mark Zuckerberg stated that it was necessary to “cause pain” to the competitor.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the statement came after an interview in which Tim Cook comments on the Cambridge Analytica scandal. THE MSNBC, Apple’s CEO criticized Facebook’s business model. Asked what he would do if he were in the shoes of Facebook’s CEO and founder, Cook said, “I wouldn’t be in this situation.”

Publicly, Zuckerberg claimed that Cook’s speech was “extremely superficial” and “nothing in line with the truth”. However, sources of WSJ linked to Facebook stated that, internally, the executive had a more combative stance and a tone of revenge for the way his company had been treated.

Change in iOS 14 intensifies dispute

The conflict between the companies was marked by several episodes. In 2018, Apple used Facebook as an example when introducing a feature that allowed limiting data collection in Safari. The iOS owner also pushed for Onavo to be removed from the App Store and temporarily suspended Facebook certificates on its system for violating the rules.

In 2020, Apple reported that iOS 14 would feature a privacy feature that prevents apps from tracking activity on other apps and websites without users’ permission. The change, which has not yet taken effect, forces services like Facebook to display a window to ask users to authorize tracking.

The rule should make many users restrict data collection by applications and led to the current state of the fight between the two companies. For Zuckerberg, Apple abuses its dominant position as owner of the platform to harm applications. Cook, meanwhile, criticizes Facebook without citing it and says that algorithms are helping to fuel conspiracy theories.