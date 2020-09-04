Home Technology Tech Facebook develops ultra-realistic audio for virtual and augmented realities
Facebook develops ultra-realistic audio for virtual and augmented realities

By kenyan

The technologies of virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR, respectively) are already somewhat convincing from a graphical point of view – just a quick search on YouTube is enough to find individuals freaking out when trying out a spectacle device with a roller coaster simulator for the first time . For Facebook, however, immersion is best, especially in one aspect, audio.

Reality Labs Research, the VR and AR research lab on the social network, has just published an extensive report detailing its efforts to create a sound system “indistinguishable from reality” that can “redefine human hearing”. The idea is to amplify specific sounds while silencing irrelevant noises for what is out of your focus zone today.

The idea applied in VR glasses would involve the use of targeted microphones that, together with positioning sensors, identify where the user is looking and intensify the sound of that element (a TV in a bar or a specific person in a meeting room) . Naturally, human beings already automatically regulate their sound perception when they pay attention to something.

Although the concept possibly has an application in future Facebook or Oculus glasses, the team also points out that it could be used for equipment designed for the hearing impaired, optimizing prostheses through selective cancellation.

Source: Facebook

