Home Technology news Facebook extends video calling capability to up to 50 people on Portal...
Technologynews

Facebook extends video calling capability to up to 50 people on Portal devices

By kenyan

Facebook will try to further compete with other video conferencing platforms such as Zoom, Skype and Microsoft Teams. Mark Zuckerberg’s company has decided to extend the limit of video calling users on Portal devices to up to 50 people at the same time.

The feature will be used through the Messenger room creation feature. Until then, the messenger only held eight people simultaneously through the devices. With WhatsApp, the limit of up to four users remains.

The Facebook messenger system will also allow you to add dynamic scenes to the Portal. To do this, you will need to use the “Spaces” option. Another improvement is live streams on Facebook Live. It is now possible to perform the direct procedure through the pages or groups of the social network, with the right to effects in augmented reality.

To top it off, Portal devices are expected to receive news regarding voice commands in the coming weeks. Among them, one of the inclusions will be the start of calls via WhatsApp with a simple request.

Related news

news

Desktops for streamers: Corsair launches new computers with built-in capture card

kenyan -
Despite being known in Brazil for offering hardware and peripherals, Corsair also develops its own computers. The company today announced new desktop models of...
Read more
news

Philips introduces new 1600 lumen smart bulb for Hue line

kenyan -
With the wide variety of products launched for smart home lines, today it is possible to leave the whole house connected to a mobile...
Read more
news

Samsung Galaxy M31 is updated with support for discover app recommendation service

kenyan -
The update, code M315DDU1ATE1, weighs just over 416MB and seems to only bring the novelty, focused on monetization. Discover is integrated into the One...
Read more
newskenyan -

Coronavirus: Pfizer promises Covid-19 vaccine available in October

In human trials since the end of April this year, Pfizer promises to have the much-desired Covid-19 vaccine ready by 2020. In an interview...
Read more
newskenyan -

Asteroid of 300 meters will pass near the earth on the...

Occasionally there are several satellites that, in their natural trajectory, approach the earth. One of the last, for example, was a small rocky body...
Read more
newskenyan -

NASA releases test video in which it sets fire to a...

Update on 06/16/20 - BB Last month NASA announced it would set fire to a spacecraft sent into space to "see what happens." Although rather...
Read more
newskenyan -

Coronavirus: use of chloroquine as a treatment for the disease is...

The novel that involves the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine in the fight against the new coronavirus seems to still be far from an...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,707FansLike
3,484FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Kitui MCAs threaten to impeach Ngilu after supporting Waiguru

News Connie Mukenyi -
Kitui Members of the County Assembly are on a drive to impeach their governor Charity Ngilu barely a week after she rallied her support...
Read more

Statehouse issues new rules after 4 staff test positive for coronavirus

News Connie Mukenyi -
Statehouse has amended its access rules following four staff testing positive for the novel coronavirus. After spokesperson Kanze Dena announced about the infected staff on...
Read more

American missionary facing 16 years jail time for defiling Kenyan orphans

News Connie Mukenyi -
An American missionary Gregory Jones Dow will be facing 16 years imprisonment after courts found him guilty of defiling Kenyan orphans. This was after...
Read more

List of 11 Senators to determine Waiguru’s impeachment case

News Alfred Kiura -
As embattled Kirinyaga County boss Anne Waiguru fights to retain her job after the Kirinyaga County Assembly impeached her, 11 Senators have been named...
Read more

Auma Obama punches Malik Obama to the ground for attacking younger...

News Alfred Kiura -
Malik Obama took to Twitter calling out his brother and former US President Barack Obama as he posted his alleged birth certificate which claimed...
Read more

Kikuyu singer releases new song condemning Uhuru Kenyatta hours after his...

News Alfred Kiura -
Renowned Kikuyu singer Muigai wa Njoroge has released a new song dubbed Ino Migunda (These Lands) which criticizes President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration. The song was...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke