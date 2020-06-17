Facebook extends video calling capability to up to 50 people on Portal devices

Facebook will try to further compete with other video conferencing platforms such as Zoom, Skype and Microsoft Teams. Mark Zuckerberg’s company has decided to extend the limit of video calling users on Portal devices to up to 50 people at the same time.

The feature will be used through the Messenger room creation feature. Until then, the messenger only held eight people simultaneously through the devices. With WhatsApp, the limit of up to four users remains.

The Facebook messenger system will also allow you to add dynamic scenes to the Portal. To do this, you will need to use the “Spaces” option. Another improvement is live streams on Facebook Live. It is now possible to perform the direct procedure through the pages or groups of the social network, with the right to effects in augmented reality.

To top it off, Portal devices are expected to receive news regarding voice commands in the coming weeks. Among them, one of the inclusions will be the start of calls via WhatsApp with a simple request.