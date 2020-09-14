Home Technology Tech news Facebook launches "Watch Together" feature for Messenger on Android and iOS
Facebook launches “Watch Together” feature for Messenger on Android and iOS

By kenyan

Facebook has been one of the social networks to devote efforts to develop and improve methods of communication between various people during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company unveiled Messenger Rooms in May, so that users could create video call rooms with friends, family and even strangers, and recently updated the tool with several customization options.

Now, the Facebook messenger has just gained another novelty to facilitate interaction in times of social isolation. The “Watch Together” feature, or Watch Together in English, allows up to 8 people to come together in one session to watch Facebook Watch content together. The number of participants increases to 50 if the meeting is held through Messenger Rooms.

To take advantage of the function, just start a video call via Messenger or Messenger Rooms and access the menu by sliding your finger upwards, where the “Watch Together” option will be. The exhibition supports videos selected by one of the participants, with the possibility to choose content by categories such as “TV and Movies”, “Watched”, “Uploaded” and more.

To encourage the use of the tool, the company also announced a partnership with gym instructor Melissa Alcântara, who prepared a series of exercise videos aimed specifically at the new resource. Watch Together is free, and will be made available to Facebook Messenger and Messenger Rooms users on Android and iOS over the next few days worldwide.

