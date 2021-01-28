Facebook may sue Apple for anti-competitive practices

More barbs were exchanged between Apple and Facebook this Thursday (28) – Mark Zuckerberg’s company may be planning to sue the Cupertino giant for anti-competitive practices, as a result of the App Store rules. According to the website The Information, Facebook has been preparing the antitrust lawsuit for months and has the help of outside legal counsel.

The report cites some anonymous sources who would have been directly aware of Facebook’s efforts, and claims that the social network has been putting together a dossier to convince the courts that Apple would be abusing its broad power in the smartphone market to compel developers to obey the rules. from the App Store when “not even Apple’s own apps comply” with such policies.

There is no official Facebook position on the lawsuit yet, but the information comes after a wave of social media protests against Apple. The company also spoke about the rival in a statement to the CNET:

As we have said repeatedly, we believe that Apple is behaving in an anticompetitive manner, using its control of the App Store to benefit its financial results at the expense of application developers and small businesses.

For Zuckerberg, Apple is one of his “biggest competitors”. The Facebook founder criticizes the App Store restrictions stating that these rules are designed for their own benefit and “impact the growth of millions of companies worldwide”.

Google adapts to Apple’s privacy policies

On the other hand, Google is already adapting to the new privacy policies of iOS 14, which will take effect soon. Last Wednesday (27), the company announced that it will change certain tracking technologies present in its iPhone / iPad apps to suit Apple’s requirements.

Popular software, such as Google Maps and YouTube, use a monitoring tool called IDFA, which tracks users using a unique identifier. This type of tool, with Apple’s new transparency rules, will generate a notification asking the user for permission to collect / track data.

With the exchange of technology, Google will not use IDFA, but another identifier system, SKAdNetwork, which will prevent these prompts from being displayed. However, this second tool is more limited, and Google claims to be lobbying Apple to improve it. “We are working hard to understand and comply with Apple guidelines for all of our apps on the App Store,” commented the company.

Apple criticizes Facebook privacy policies

Yes, there is more. This Thursday (28th), Tim Cook released some good (very direct, by the way) hints to Facebook during a panel on the International Data Privacy Day.

The Apple CEO said that “if a business is built on deceptive users, on exploiting data, on choices that are not choices, then it does not deserve praise. It deserves reform ”, without mentioning the social network.

What are the consequences of prioritizing conspiracy theories and violent incitement simply because of their high rates of involvement? What are the consequences of not only tolerating, but rewarding content that undermines public confidence in life-saving vaccines? What are the consequences of seeing thousands of users join extremist groups? Tim Cook

According to Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, “privacy means peace of mind.” The executive stressed that the company’s goal is to create technology to keep users’ information safe, and that this is a fundamental human right.

With information: CNET (1, two and 3) and Apple