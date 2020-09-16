Facebook Messenger executive details initiatives to combat misinformation

Following in the footsteps of WhatsApp, Messenger has recently announced very strict limits for mass sharing of messages. The goal, of course, is to combat spam and prevent the spread of fake news. Stan Chudnovsky, vice president of Facebook messenger, recently gave a statement offering more details about the company’s new strategy.

“Messenger is obviously a private means of communication. And we want to make sure that it stays private. This is a very important priority for us. But when users started forwarding messages on a large scale, Messenger stopped being a private conversation and became a tool for sharing information from one to many ”, explains the executive.

Therefore, the company decided to limit the forwarding of messages to up to five contacts and five groups at a time. For Chudnovsky, the objective is to discourage the practice of spam, since this limitation makes it very difficult to spread disinformation on a large scale by requiring much greater manual work.

“Certain information cannot be forwarded very often. This is something that we think will really help to prevent the spread of misinformation, especially in the times that we are now ”, he comments, citing electoral periods and the COVID-19 crisis, two themes that are being highly abused by information manipulators.

It is also worth remembering that Facebook and Messenger have fact-checking integration, and if a news item is considered malicious on the social network, the messenger will also warn about the nature of that content within a conversation – that is, of course, without infringe on the privacy of its users.

According to Stan Chudnovsky, the Facebook messenger was designed to simulate “a private conversation” between two people in a room; from the moment messages are fired in bulk, it becomes a broadcast tool

Source: TechCrunch