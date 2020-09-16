Home Technology Tech news Facebook Messenger executive details initiatives to combat misinformation
TechnologyTech news

Facebook Messenger executive details initiatives to combat misinformation

By kenyan

Following in the footsteps of WhatsApp, Messenger has recently announced very strict limits for mass sharing of messages. The goal, of course, is to combat spam and prevent the spread of fake news. Stan Chudnovsky, vice president of Facebook messenger, recently gave a statement offering more details about the company’s new strategy.

“Messenger is obviously a private means of communication. And we want to make sure that it stays private. This is a very important priority for us. But when users started forwarding messages on a large scale, Messenger stopped being a private conversation and became a tool for sharing information from one to many ”, explains the executive.

Therefore, the company decided to limit the forwarding of messages to up to five contacts and five groups at a time. For Chudnovsky, the objective is to discourage the practice of spam, since this limitation makes it very difficult to spread disinformation on a large scale by requiring much greater manual work.

“Certain information cannot be forwarded very often. This is something that we think will really help to prevent the spread of misinformation, especially in the times that we are now ”, he comments, citing electoral periods and the COVID-19 crisis, two themes that are being highly abused by information manipulators.

It is also worth remembering that Facebook and Messenger have fact-checking integration, and if a news item is considered malicious on the social network, the messenger will also warn about the nature of that content within a conversation – that is, of course, without infringe on the privacy of its users.

According to Stan Chudnovsky, the Facebook messenger was designed to simulate “a private conversation” between two people in a room; from the moment messages are fired in bulk, it becomes a broadcast tool

Source: TechCrunch

Related news

Tech news

Now it’s official! Spotify now lists online shows and events by artists

kenyan -
On August 26, the Canaltech reported the timid appearance of a new Spotify feature: the music streaming platform was apparently testing the online...
Read more
Tech news

Is Britney Spears secretly asking for help on Instagram? Fans create theories

kenyan -
The rise of the digital age has once and for all impacted the way people relate to each other, and this change has...
Read more
Tech news

Would you use? Japan launches public bathrooms with transparent walls

kenyan -
Imagine walking quietly through the streets and finding a public bathroom made exclusively with transparent glass walls. So, would you face it?...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,773FansLike
3,536FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

iOS 14 has a release date confirmed by Apple

Tech news kenyan -
During the event held on the afternoon of Tuesday (15), Apple confirmed that the new versions of its operating systems for mobile devices...
Read more

Worst malware in August: Emotet remains on top and Qbot gains...

Tech news kenyan -
Each month, Check Point's team of security researchers release the Global Threat Index listing the most widespread and dangerous malware over the past...
Read more

Ransomware and phishing lead most popular scams in the second quarter...

Tech news kenyan -
The new coronavirus pandemic (SARS-CoV-2) changed everyone's life, including the hackers who, in the second quarter of 2020, brought COVID-19 to the center...
Read more

Red Dead Redemption 2 could be the next free game from...

Tech news kenyan -
Epic Games can make the game available Red Dead Redemption 2 free next Friday (11). The information is based on the fact that...
Read more

Mass vaccination against COVID-19 should only happen in 2022, says WHO

Tech news kenyan -
In the COVID-19 pandemic, the world - which includes governments, public authorities and researchers - looks forward to an effective and safe vaccine...
Read more

Flying-V: the most economical futuristic plane model successfully performs the first...

Tech news kenyan -
Engineers and researchers at TU Delft, a Dutch university of technology, today announced the realization of the first flight of the Flying-V, the concept...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke