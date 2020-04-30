Home Technology news Facebook profit grows, but Covid-19 pandemic causes uncertainty
Technologynews

Facebook profit grows, but Covid-19 pandemic causes uncertainty

By kenyan

Financial report predicts drop in advertising revenue collection

A record number of people are using Facebook services amid the pandemic of the new coronavirus, points out the company’s first quarter 2020 financial statement, published on Wednesday (29). The document mainly highlights Messenger and Whatsapp, which recorded an increase in user engagement of up to 50% and reached the mark of 700 million daily calls.

Facebook itself reports, however, that these peaks are temporary and projects a scenario of economic uncertainties for the coming months due to the global outbreak of Covid-19. The company says it expects to lose “at least part of this increased engagement when various social distancing restrictions are relaxed in the future.”

The company also says it has recorded a “significant reduction” in demand for advertising, as well as a decline in prices related to its platform ad services – a situation also experienced by Alphabet, google’s proprietary company.

Playback

“We believe that our business performance can also be impacted by issues outside our control, including the duration and effectiveness of social isolation measures, the effectiveness of economic stimulus around the world, and currency fluctuations against the U.S. dollar,” the company said.

In addition, in an interview with the American newspaper The New York Times, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that some of the services that showed growth during the pandemic are not monetized by the company.

Numbers

For now, the results presented by Facebook are quite positive. The company posted a profit of US$4.9 billion in the first quarter of 2020, a growth of about 102% compared to the same period last year. Revenues jumped 18% to a total of US$17.7 billion( approximately R$ 100 billion).

In terms of the use of the platform, the balance sheet points to an 11% improvement in facebook’s daily user numbers in the first three months of the year, forming a total of 1.7 billion active accounts. Monthly active users reached the mark of 2.6 billion.

Another highlight of the report is sales of Facebook’s virtual reality headsets called Oculus. According to the company, the devices generated revenue of $300 million. This is an 80% growth related to the first quarter of last year.

Source: The Verge, New 1000

