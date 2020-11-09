Facebook puts fake news groups in quarantine for two months

In the period, administrators of some Facebook groups must approve each post to avoid further rule violations

Facebook adopted a new measure in the United States to try to limit disinformation related to political issues, such as the presidential election. Some public and private groups considered problematic by the platform are being forced to undergo a kind of quarantine for 60 days.

During this period, moderators must approve each post created by the other members of the group. Facebook decides who should adopt the practice and does not offer the option of appeal. The idea is to assess how administrators are doing to reduce rule violations in the community. If quarantine does not improve the situation, the group may be banned.

Facebook spokesman Leonard Lam said the Washington Post that the platform wants to “protect people during this unprecedented time”. “We are temporarily requiring administrators and moderators of some political and social groups in the U.S. to approve all posts, if the group has multiple violations of Community Standards by members,” he explained.

Electoral disinformation on Facebook

This was not the only measure taken by Facebook to reduce misinformation in the electoral period. The platform had previously announced that it would prevent political ads from running after the polls closed and that it would signal candidates’ publications with undue allegations of victory. The social network also made it difficult to search for terms that question the legitimacy of the election.

On Thursday (5), a group was removed due to “worrying calls for violence” and attempts to delegitimize the electoral process. With about 360,000 members, the group called “Stop The Steal” (or “stop the theft”) called on its members to hold protests after pointing out, without evidence, that the then Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden, had participated in a fraud to get elected.

Facebook had previously announced that it would be more rigid with groups on the QAnon conspiracy theory. The platform removed in August about 1,500 pages and groups that were more problematic on the topic and, in October, announced that it would remove all pages and groups on the theory, “even if they do not contain violent content”.