Facebook tests integration of Stories with Instagram

By kenyan

Facebook seems to be really willing to create greater integration between all of its by-products and applications. Over the past few days, some Internet users were randomly selected to participate in a test: they were able to view Instagram Stories directly through the interface of Mark Zuckerberg’s primary social network, without the need to switch between different software.

Both platforms already have the Stories feature (short-term content that disappears 24 hours after its publication), which makes such integration natural. On Facebook, you will only see the ephemeral posts from the profiles you follow on your Instagram account – as long as the owner of that material has set it up to allow viewing on the blue social network, of course. It is not yet clear whether the reverse also occurs.

“We are testing a new feature that gives people the option to view Instagram Stories on Facebook, making it easier to see moments from people you care about, regardless of which application you are using,” a Facebook spokesman told Engadget .

“To see Instagram stories on Facebook, people need to have their accounts connected and choose the experience. This feature respects all existing privacy settings, and people on Instagram can choose not to have their Story visible on Facebook. This is a limited test for now, and we will hear feedback from the community ”, concludes the executive.

And you, what do you think of this? Leave your opinion in the comments.

Source: Engadget

