Facebook TransCoder is new tool that converts programming languages with AI

Facebook researchers today unveiled TransCoder, a tool that uses Artificial Intelligence to convert programming codes from one language to another. The novelty promises to make life easier for programmers, who need a lot of time and knowledge to accomplish the conversion process.

The company developed what is called a transcompiler, whose function is precisely to “translate” from one programming language to another, but adaptations were still necessary.

Facebook promises that this should be considerably reduced with its own solution, which has been trained using Machine Learning in more than 2.8 million code repositories to understand the main differences and similarities between languages.

According to the company, the tool achieved promising results, with success rates of 74.8% in conversions from C++ to Java, 57.8% from Python to C++ and an impressive 91.6% from Java to C++. Other languages have achieved lower results, and so Facebook TransCoder is available for C++, Java and Python, at least for now.

However, the researchers claim that any language can be converted, given the proper training. TransCoder currently has academic purposes, but those responsible believe it shouldn’t take long for us to see the software applied in commercial applications.

