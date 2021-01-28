FaceTime broke new holiday calling record

On the occasion of his financial results announcement and the investor conference call, Tim Cook announced that the FaceTime service has seen another peak in use during all the Christmas and New Years celebrations. .

FaceTime has achieved unprecedented success over the 2020 holiday season. According to Tim Cook, the audio and / or video calling service included in Apple products has seen a record usage over the past few weeks of 2020. However, he did not specify how many calls had been made through the application, he simply stated that:

“As COVID-19 takes us away from each other, we saw the highest volume of FaceTime calls on record this Christmas. “

Tim Cook also did not say whether this record had been broken for the day of December 25 alone, or by cumulating all the calls made during the holiday season.

It’s hardly surprising, however, that FaceTime has been used a lot in recent weeks. According to figures announced by Apple, a lot of iPhones were purchased in the last weeks of 2020, which allowed Apple to set new sales records. In addition, more than 1.65 billion iDevices are now in service, and in circulation in the world, including more than a billion iPhones. Clearly, just over one in 7.7 people currently have an Apple smartphone.

Source: Apple Insider