Fans restore extended version of Super Mario movie with all-new 20 minutes

Who knew that, 28 years after release, the film adaptation of Super Mario Bros. would resurface from the ashes with no less than 20 minutes of brand new content. Considered a cult trash from the 1990s, the film gained a good amount of deleted scenes thanks to the effort of the fans, who decided to remaster this lost content.

It all started when, in 2019, a VHS tape with the film was found. This version was 125 minutes long, unlike the cut that went to theaters, which had only 104. And, despite the material being of low quality, this was no problem for the fans, who dedicated two years of their lives to recover the material and make it watchable. And that moment has arrived.

Named Morton Jankel Cut, after the directors of the 1993 film, it features some extended scenes and also some plots that didn’t exist in the commercially released script. An example of this is that, at a certain point in the story, Mario and Luigi have to deal with a rival plumber company that would have some kind of connection with the mafia. At another moment, the pair of heroes goes to a nightclub and finds half-naked women dancing. Nothing that would make the movie better, but that changes the tone of things a little bit.

And the good news is that this “digital archeology” work is available in its entirety to celebrate the film’s 28th anniversary, celebrated last May. The team responsible for restoring the content released the Morton Jankel Cut on the Internet Archive website to ensure that this classic is never lost again.

Documentary on restoration

In addition, the group that remastered the film even made a documentary detailing how the entire process went. It’s an annotated version that explains not only how it was to recover these lost scenes, but how it was to have a poor quality material on a lost VHS converted into a fairly reasonable quality video by today’s standards.

The project was led by filmmaker Garrett Gilchrist, who has worked on other restorations of the genre before, such as animation The Knight of Arabias and some old productions from Muppets. The work there was so thorough that, in addition to repairing the dirt and the color of the film, the soundtrack was all reedited to suit the content and to cover the new scenes. For those who like these backstage and art history details, it’s a full plate.