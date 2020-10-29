Far Cry 6 and new Rainbow Six are postponed; Ubisoft blames pandemic

Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine will be released between April and September 2021; Ubisoft faces challenges caused by COVID-19

THE Ubisoft decided to postpone the launch of Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine: the two games are now scheduled for sometime between April and September 2021. The company explains that it faced difficulties in developing the new titles due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, which caused COVID-19.

Far Cry 6 (Image: Press Release / Ubisoft)

The official account of Far Cry 6 states on twitter: “We want to warn you that we have been given more time to allow us to make this the game that you aspire to play, while focusing on the well-being of our teams in this unprecedented global context.”

In a statement, Ubisoft explains that postponed Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine “To take full advantage of its potential in the context of the production challenges caused by COVID-19”.

The company said the two games were for the next fiscal year, but clarified in a conference with investors that both should arrive between April and September next year (first half of fiscal year 2021-22). “These two games could have been released on time without COVID,” assured CEO Yves Guillemot this Thursday (29).

Ubisoft would release both games until March

Recently, Ubisoft had reiterated that Far Cry 6 would arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S in February 2021 – which is no longer the case. Rainbow Six Quarantine it should be released by March; it had already been postponed (initially planned for 2020) after the poor reception of Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

In Far Cry 6, you take on the role of Dani Rojas, who tries to overthrow the regime of Antón Castillo, president of the fictional island Yara in the Caribbean. The antagonist is played by Giancarlo Esposito, Breaking Bad.