Home Technology Tech news Far Cry 6 and new Rainbow Six are postponed; Ubisoft blames...
TechnologyTech news

Far Cry 6 and new Rainbow Six are postponed; Ubisoft blames pandemic

By kenyan

Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine will be released between April and September 2021; Ubisoft faces challenges caused by COVID-19

THE Ubisoft decided to postpone the launch of Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine: the two games are now scheduled for sometime between April and September 2021. The company explains that it faced difficulties in developing the new titles due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, which caused COVID-19.

Far Cry 6 (Image: Press Release / Ubisoft)

The official account of Far Cry 6 states on twitter: “We want to warn you that we have been given more time to allow us to make this the game that you aspire to play, while focusing on the well-being of our teams in this unprecedented global context.”

In a statement, Ubisoft explains that postponed Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine “To take full advantage of its potential in the context of the production challenges caused by COVID-19”.

The company said the two games were for the next fiscal year, but clarified in a conference with investors that both should arrive between April and September next year (first half of fiscal year 2021-22). “These two games could have been released on time without COVID,” assured CEO Yves Guillemot this Thursday (29).

Ubisoft would release both games until March

Recently, Ubisoft had reiterated that Far Cry 6 would arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S in February 2021 – which is no longer the case. Rainbow Six Quarantine it should be released by March; it had already been postponed (initially planned for 2020) after the poor reception of Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

In Far Cry 6, you take on the role of Dani Rojas, who tries to overthrow the regime of Antón Castillo, president of the fictional island Yara in the Caribbean. The antagonist is played by Giancarlo Esposito, Breaking Bad.

Related news

Tech news

YouTube Music finally lets you hide liked songs on YouTube

kenyan -
The new adjustment within YouTube Music can empty the "I like" playlist, but the attitude can be reversed without difficulty YouTube Music started to provide...
Read more
Tech news

Intel Rocket Lake-S will have desktop chips with up to 8 cores

kenyan -
11th generation Intel Core desktop processors (Rocket Lake-S) due to be launched in early 2021 At the beginning of the month, Intel revealed plans to...
Read more
Tech news

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands gets release date

kenyan -
After a postponement in October, World of Warcraft: Shadowlands now comes closer to Christmas and gets a new trailer After being postponed, World of Warcraft:...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Kenyan born Eugene Asira wows judges with ‘uliza kiatu’ performance at...

Entertainment Nina Blak -
A Kenyan born vocalist Eugene Asira has taken the internet by storm after a video of him performing a Swahili song at the Voice...
Read more

NTSA boss warns Subaru drivers (VIDEO)

News Connie Mukenyi -
The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has put Subaru drivers on notice after the spike in road accidents in the country. Speaking on Wednesday...
Read more

Magoha warns schools against mass reopening

News Tracy Nabwile -
Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has warned all schools against mass reopening. The CS pointed out that the government is yet to approve other...
Read more

Chinese to be deported over multi-million SGR scam

News Connie Mukenyi -
Three Chinese nationals are facing deportation after a Mombasa court found them guilty in a multi-million SGR scam. Edna Nyaloti, Mombasa Chief magistrate, on Wednesday...
Read more

NMS boss Hadi confirms launch date for Nairobi commuter trains

Business Stanley Kasee -
Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) boss Mohammed Badi has noted that Nairobi Commuter Trains will start operations at the start of next month, November 2020. Speaking...
Read more

Moses Kuria warns President Uhuru against having contested BBI process, claims...

News Alfred Kiura -
Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has advised President Uhuru Kenyatta against listening to those who are pushing for a contested process to...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke