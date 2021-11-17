Far Cry could win Vaas-focused film, says actor

Vaas Montenegro, villain of Far Cry 3 and one of the most iconic characters in the Ubisoft franchise, keeps getting the talk. Now, actor Michael Mando (Better Call Saul) stated, in an interview, that there is the possibility of seeing a movie or series of the villain’s origin, which would be based on the artist’s own ideas and would have already called the attention of a screenwriter and some producers, in addition to the series’ developer.

This is an idea that has been in Mando’s mind for some years and that he has been airing whenever there is an opportunity. He claims to have discussed the matter with screenwriter Greg Russo, from Mortal Kombat, who was very interested in writing something based on Vaas. The same goes for the series writers. breaking bad and Better Call Saul, as well as producers he hasn’t identified, who would also be eyeing a possible film.

Ubisoft itself, of course, also heard these ideas, with Mando going so far as to say that the possibility of all this becoming a reality may be close. In the interview, the actor asks fans to talk about the matter as well, with the feeling that, if franchise aficionados asked, production could end up happening. For now, however, there is nothing official, much less ongoing, other than the conversations themselves.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Kenyannews News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Mando didn’t say exactly what his ideas for a possible Vaas film consist of, but he said he learned a lot from the creators of breaking bad, Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, whom he called masters. According to him, one possible path would be to move away from violence and focus on the character’s mind, showing how he became the maniac we saw and faced in Far Cry 3.

Vaas’ story would undoubtedly be a comfortable path for a new film adaptation of Far cry, since we should forget that the 2008 feature, directed by Uwe Boll, existed. Among several memorable characters that appeared throughout the series, the one played by Mando is undoubtedly one of the greatest, with his own experience in virtual reality and even a DLC dedicated to him in the sixth and most recent title of the franchise.

The presence in the fan imagination is such that even speculations arise from time to time about a new title with the villain. Among the most recent is the idea that Diego, son of Antón Castillo (Giancarlo Esposito), would be little Vaas, with the dictatorial regime serving as the root of his violent behavior. That was not the case, but it seems that the idea itself still exists.