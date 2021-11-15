FBI has system hacked and used to send fake attack alerts

And cyber attacks and intrusions are still on the rise. Last Friday (13), the FBI’s email server was hacked and used to send emails warning of a fake cyber crime.

According to the non-profit organization SpamHaus, which tracks campaigns for spam, the message alerted recipients to an attack by an advanced threat vector, distributed by Vinny Troia, manager of security research at NightLion and Shadowbyte companies, specializing in threat analysis from the dark web.

The SpamHaus survey detected the sending of 100,000 messages during the morning of Friday, divided into two waves with two hours difference in sending.

All messages came from the FBI’s Law Enforcement Portal (LEEP) e-mail address and were subject to the phrase “Urgent: Threat detected in systems”. All recipients had information recorded in the American Internet Address Registry (ARIN) database.

The messages also contained verification by the security system used on the FBI’s servers, showing the veracity of the sender.

FBI confirms

For the website BleepingComputer, the FBI said that the content of the messages was fake, and is rushing to solve the problem. The agency also claimed that the attacker took advantage of a setting in the email server’s software to send the campaign. Finally, the agency ensured that no personal information available on its network was compromised. More details, however, cannot be shared as the situation is not yet 100% resolved.

Finally, as the alert did not have any malicious links or attachments, the main possibility is that the aim of the campaign was to defame Vinny Troia, who because of his research on cyber threats, always has his name used in attacks defacing, a category of cyber fraud in which criminals modify unimportant aspects of pages and intrusions in an attempt to ruin your reputation.