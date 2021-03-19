Fed says state cryptocurrencies should coexist with physical money

United States Federal Reserve (Fed) President Jerome Powell said that so-called CBDCs, or central bank cryptocurrencies, would have to be integrated into the existing payment system and coexist with physical money to be successful. During a speech made last Thursday (18), he reviewed the conclusions of a report made by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), the Fed and six other central banks.

Payment system must be “innovative and flexible”

“A recent report by the Bank for International Settlements and a group of seven central banks, which includes the Fed, assessed the CBDCs’ viability in helping central banks meet their public policy objectives,” Powell said in a speech during a conference in Basel, Switzerland.

According to the Fed chairman, one of the three points highlighted in the group’s report was the need for central bank cryptocurrencies to “coexist with banknotes and other types of money in a flexible and innovative payment system”.

COVID-19 crisis accelerated digitization process

Powell also stressed that the current coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the need to digitize traditional means of payment. Today, due to quarantine and social isolation, the banking system has seen an exponential increase in the use of all virtual services.

“The COVID-19 crisis highlighted even more clearly the need to address the limitations of our current systems for international payments,” said Powell. He also said that the multilateral collaboration of regulatory bodies around the world proved that despite the challenges of the past year, important progress has been made in this area.

Evolution in international payments

The possible uses of CBDCs are still being discussed. What central banks around the world see is the growing need to digitize money. However, state-owned cryptocurrencies can be an important port for the evolution of the traditional international payment system, but for this multiple obstacles must be faced.

“By definition, cross-border payments involve multiple jurisdictions,” said Powell. According to him, for such a system to advance, it is necessary for countries to work together on regulation through international forums and topics to be discussed at major meetings, such as the G7 and G20.

Recently, the leader of the American central bank stated that a potential digital dollar is a “high priority” project for the United States, although this leads to many technical and political problems. Powell also said that since the Fed is the issuer of the “world currency”, it must take the first successful steps in creating a CBDC.

With information: Bloomberg