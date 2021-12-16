Final Fantasy 14 “solds out” and is removed from digital stores

the success of Final Fantasy 14 it doesn’t stop surprising. Square Enix had to again limit the sale of the digital edition of the game from stores after high demand for the title crowded servers.

In early December, Final Fantasy 14 set a new record for concurrent players with early access to the new Endwalker expansion. The preview of all-new content made Square Enix’s MMORPG peak at 95,000 people at the same time in the adventure. The previous record was 67,000, set in July 2021, after an influx of players disappointed by the launch of the expansion. shadowlands in World of Warcraft.

The new numbers show the growing strength of Final Fantasy 14, which effectively doubled the player base in the last six months. The game’s growth, which launched a complete failure in 2010, was recognized by this year’s The Game Awards, which awarded the MMORPG in the categories of Best Continuous Game and Best Community Support.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Kenyannews News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Limited sales by Square Enix are the starter version of Final Fantasy 14 and the full version, with all DLCs. The game struggles to expand its servers and cope with the new demand from players, but faces problems putting the plan into practice due to the global shortage of semiconductors.

Final Fantasy 14 is available for PS4, Windows and macOS and has cross-platform support, so PC and console friends can always play games together on servers. Like this World of Warcraft and other MMORPGs that receive additional content over the years, Final Fantasy 14 charges a monthly fee for players to remain active on the servers.