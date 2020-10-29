Home Technology Tech news Final Fantasy 16 gets first official story details
Final Fantasy 16 gets first official story details

By kenyan

First details of Final Fantasy 16 are revealed, including the protagonist’s name and relationships, in addition to the official website

Square Enix started to reveal the first official details about the history of Final Fantasy 16, new title from its famous RPG series, which arrives on PS5 on a date to be confirmed. Naoki Yoshida commented on the news in a post on the official PlayStation blog.

The first big news is the name of the protagonist: Clive Rosfield. He’s the dark-haired swordsman we saw in the first trailer, revealed during a PS5 online show a few weeks ago.

Clive has a brother named Joshua, who must protect at all costs. As he is older, the hero has several responsibilities, especially because he is a royal lineage. Joshua, however, has a special ability that gives his brother some magical powers.

Clive has an Eikon power, which is a mystical creature, which makes him a Dominant. As the story unfolds, we will learn more about this relationship between the hero and his brother, and how it affects them both in battles.

Final Fantasy in Portuguese

The story of Final Fantasy 16 takes place in a place called Valisthea, with environments full of crystals – in turn, elements always very present throughout the series. Here they are called Crystals-Matter, and are already an official Portuguese translation of the original term.

Such details are also found in the official game website opened by Square Enix, which has a Portuguese translation. It is there, for example, that we already find official descriptions about the world of Valisthea:

The land of Valisthea is studded with Crystals-Matters: mountains of sparkling crystals that rise over the kingdoms around them, blessing them with ether. For generations, people have gone to these points to benefit from their blessings, using the ether to conjure spells that will allow them to live in comfort and abundance. Great powers have grown up around each Crystal-Matter, and an unstable peace has long reigned between them. However, now that the spread of Prague threatens to destroy its domains, that peace falters even more.

And we also know about the six kingdoms that will bring all the characters, stories, alliances and conflicts of Final Fantasy 16: Grand Duchy of Rosaria, Holy Empire of Sanbreque, Kingdom of Waloed, Republic of Dhalmekia, Kingdom of Iron and Crystalline Domain.

More information about Final Fantasy 16 is expected to emerge throughout 2021. The game will take a long time to launch, so don’t wait for an exact date anytime soon.

With information: PS Blog.

