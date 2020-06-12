Finally! Android 11 ends up with 4GB limit for files during video recordings

Smartphone cameras evolve more and more each year, with devices such as the Motorola Edge Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra equipped with 108MP sensors, and even capable of recording 6K and 8K, respectively.

Despite the robust specifications, Android devices in general have a serious limitation: each video can not exceed 4GB, with the system automatically separating recordings into multiple files.

Now, with the arrival of Android 11, Google finally allows the production of larger files, now limited only by the storage of each smartphone. The site Android Police noticed that when making video recordings with Open Camera running the system beta released this week, continuous files over 4GB were still saved.





The bad news, though, is that each app must integrate the new API that ends the limit, including even Google Camera, which currently follows the old pattern. Still, the novelty is very welcome, and we should see a much larger number of compatible apps by the official release of Android 11.

The new version of the mobile operating system promises to bring a number of new features, including temporary permissions, more refined notification system, more robust media and smart device controls, voice access and keyboard-integrated autofill, similar to that made available in Chrome Dev and Chrome Canary. The beta is available for the Pixel family, but is confirmed to arrive on more handsets, including brands such as OnePlus and Xiaomi.