Finally! Android Sound Amplifier app now supports Bluetooth headphones

The Google Sound Amplifier app is a great option for those with some kind of hearing impairment, amplifying voice sounds and filtering out noises and other less important background sounds. Today, the search giant has finally updated its powerful accessibility tool putting an end to the need to use wired headphones.

With the novelty, users of the app can use the function more discreetly in more situations throughout the day.

Google even gives an example of using wireless headphones on its support page and in the app itself, where the smartphone can be placed near the TV while the sound is transmitted, something useful even for those who do not have any hearing impairment. Support arrives in version 3.0.3 of the Sound Amplifier, now available for download through the Play Store.





Just this week, Google also updated its Maps, with the intention of helping those who still need to leave home during the pandemic period, bringing two new features.

The first issues alerts of varied restrictions imposed by social isolation measures, while the second shows detailed graphs of movement of people on public transport, indicating peak moments. Both novelties have a collaborative character, allowing users themselves to enter information into the application.

The search giant is also about to renew Google Earth for Android, with the arrival of dark mode, as indicated by lines of code discovered in the service’s APK.