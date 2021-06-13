Finally! The Sims 4 Announces New Country Life Expansion Pack

For years, simmers had been begging EA to release a The Sims DLC addressing country life, and that day has finally arrived. This week, the company announced the expansion pack The Sims 4 Country Life, which even already has a release date: July 22nd.

In the new DLC, players will be able to live the experience of herding animals in the city of Avelândia do Norte. Sims looking for a change of pace can enjoy life in a cozy village and enjoy country life.

“The Sims 4 offers players and female players a variety of activities and locations that expand their Sims experience, and Country Life will offer many new ways to embrace country life,” said Antonio Romeo, producer of The Sims 4 The Sims 4 Country Life. “This pack allows Sims to live their lifestyle of growing their own food, and we hope fans will live out the fantasy of building a charming cottage in the new world of Northern Avelândia,” he added.

The new pack allows Sims to grow their own fruits and vegetables, search for ingredients in the wild, and visit the local village market to buy produce straight from the garden to the table. They have the opportunity to raise animals in their own backyard to get fresh milk from cows, chicken eggs and llama wool for handicrafts, and gain the trust of rabbits and wild birds to receive occasional gifts and help in the garden.

After waiting so long, fans are looking forward to the arrival of the package. Expectations are high, and we can only wait to see how this new proposal for country life.