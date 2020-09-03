Find out how to put on LinkedIn that you’re looking for a job

LinkedIn (Android | iOS | Web) is the well-known social business network where your social profile is also your resume. Through the application, you can find job openings, make new connections and stay on top of news and opportunities in your feed.

But if you are looking for new opportunities or starting your professional career, you can activate the option “I am looking for a job” in your profile. This platform search optimization feature will show your profile to companies and recruiters more often. See how to enable this feature on LinkedIn in the next lines.

The following tutorial was carried out through the official LinkedIn application that is available for devices (Android | iOS).

How to show on your profile that you are looking for a job

Step 1: on the LinkedIn homepage, tap the side menu to access additional options;

Access the side menu – (Capture: Canaltech / Felipe Freitas)

Step 2: then tap on view profile;

Then tap on “View Profile” – (Capture: Canaltech / Felipe Freitas)

Step 3: in your profile description, you will see the option to demonstrate to recruiters that you are looking for vacancies, so tap “Start now”;

Tap “Start now” – (Capture: Canaltech / Felipe Freitas)

Step 4: finally, just define:

What position you are looking for;

Where the location of the vacancy should be;

What is the start date;

What type of vacancy are you looking for;

After configuring which vacancies your profile will be displayed on, tap “Add to profile”.

Tap “Add to profile” to finish – (Capture: Canaltech / Felipe Freitas)

Ready! Now you know how to put on your LinkedIn profile that you are looking for job openings.