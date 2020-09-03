Home Technology Tech Find out how to put on LinkedIn that you're looking for a...
TechnologyTech

Find out how to put on LinkedIn that you’re looking for a job

By kenyan

LinkedIn (Android | iOS | Web) is the well-known social business network where your social profile is also your resume. Through the application, you can find job openings, make new connections and stay on top of news and opportunities in your feed.

But if you are looking for new opportunities or starting your professional career, you can activate the option “I am looking for a job” in your profile. This platform search optimization feature will show your profile to companies and recruiters more often. See how to enable this feature on LinkedIn in the next lines.

The following tutorial was carried out through the official LinkedIn application that is available for devices (Android | iOS).

How to show on your profile that you are looking for a job

Step 1: on the LinkedIn homepage, tap the side menu to access additional options;

Access the side menu – (Capture: Canaltech / Felipe Freitas)

Step 2: then tap on view profile;

Then tap on “View Profile” – (Capture: Canaltech / Felipe Freitas)

Step 3: in your profile description, you will see the option to demonstrate to recruiters that you are looking for vacancies, so tap “Start now”;

Tap “Start now” – (Capture: Canaltech / Felipe Freitas)

Step 4: finally, just define:

  • What position you are looking for;
  • Where the location of the vacancy should be;
  • What is the start date;
  • What type of vacancy are you looking for;

After configuring which vacancies your profile will be displayed on, tap “Add to profile”.

Tap “Add to profile” to finish – (Capture: Canaltech / Felipe Freitas)

Ready! Now you know how to put on your LinkedIn profile that you are looking for job openings.

Related news

Tech

6 new apps with the Joker malware are found on the Play Store; know which

kenyan -
If you noticed something strange in the consumption of your credits or an unexpected increase in your phone bill, you may have installed...
Read more
Tech

But, after all: does the spell check help or hinder?

kenyan -
Who has never been through that awkward situation provided by the spell checker, who throws the first stone. This tool, which in...
Read more
Tech

Arianespace finally manages to launch Vega rocket with several satellites on board

kenyan -
This Wednesday (2), the Vega rocket, from the French Arianespace, was successfully launched in French Guiana. The launch is part of a...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,756FansLike
3,506FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

Oculus Point Reyes leaked in listing as possible most accessible successor...

Tech kenyan -
Virtual Reality has been the scene of great advances in recent years, with Oculus being one of the main developers of technology. Its...
Read more

Good for dogs! SKY Play adds new DOGTV channel programming...

Tech kenyan -
After confirming the debut of a channel dedicated to eSports on the regular grid, SKY will now add more content to its streaming platform....
Read more

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000: ASUS burns the start and announces its...

Tech kenyan -
After two years of waiting and a ton of rumors and leaks, the big day has come to meet Nvidia's new generation of video...
Read more

Dirty John: Betty | 10 disturbing details from season 2...

Tech kenyan -
One year after the debut of the first season of Dirty John on Netflix, a new real story adapted for television arrived on...
Read more

Lenovo launches new Legion T7 gaming desktop and leaks GeForce RTX...

Tech kenyan -
Following its rivals, Lenovo has just announced its first computer to hit the market equipped with the new family of GPUs GeForce RTX 3000....
Read more

AT&T backs down and should no longer sell Warner Bros. game...

Tech kenyan -
Since the last quarter of 2019, AT&T, Warner Bros' controlling group, has been reviewing its assets and staff, with the aim of wiping...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke