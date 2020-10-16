Home Technology Tech news Firefox 82 for Android gains recently closed tab view and more
Shortly after presenting its latest update for Android, thus giving Firefox improvements and a new design, Mozilla today made available another round of news in the Release Candidate mode, anticipating features that will be offered soon to its users.

Identified as Firefox 82.1.0-rc.1, the new version stands out for offering the implementation of the “Recently closed tabs” feature, thus allowing users to retrieve up to five sites that were closed by the user, which certainly facilitates the reopening of a closed tab by mistake or to review Some information.

In addition to this implementation, Mozilla also started to integrate Tracking Protection 2.0, originally seen in the desktop version, on mobile phones, cleaning local data from visited websites (including cookies) if you stay for 30 days without interaction, thus avoiding tracking long-term data.

In addition, there is also news in the version in question the display of a pin for sites fixed in the new tab, visual improvements in the appearance of favorites and history, giving more consistency to the browser for mobile devices.

As it is still a Release Candidate version, the version in question is only available for external installation by downloading the file from the official GitHub (link below).

The expectation is that in the coming weeks, we will see this version having its reclassification to stable, which will make it widely available to users on the Play Store itself.

