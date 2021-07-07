Firefox 90 retires classic feature that almost no one uses anymore

For anyone who was frightened by the end of FTP linking support in Google Chrome 88, it must have been disappointed when Mozilla announced plans to follow the same path. In April, the company said it would end support for the format in Firefox 90 as well.

Now the promise has come true. The new browser decrees the official death of FTP and brings with it small changes to provide a more stable experience. Unlike the previous version, which brought impactful improvements in the interface and reformulation of the iconography, this release is more discreet.

On the visual side, what catches your attention is the default browser warning notification, which now looks more like a banner, and the settings menu. Otherwise, the look continues with the cleaner experience and almost no icons, inherited from the previous version.

There is also an option to save your most used credit cards in the browser to speed up payment. For now, you can put several of them, but there is no option to rename them, which would make it easier for those who use more than one to find them.

End already announced

It’s no surprise that the FTP protocol ends. The browser no longer supports the file transfer protocol already in Firefox 88, although it was possible to re-enable it manually. In version 90, however, this is no longer possible, as all codes have been permanently deleted.

The only way to access FTP servers from desktops is through a dedicated program for this purpose, such as FileZilla and WinSCP. For Android users, the way is to look for an app capable of completing this type of connection.

The format has long been considered dead by the industry for lack of encryption. FTP, created in the 1970s, does not support security mechanisms, so it began to fall into disuse and is now very little used, even by older sites or systems.

The new Firefox 90 is now available on the Play Store for some users, but not widely. You can try to update it along the way. Help > About Firefox, if you are already a user. If it’s still not previewing, just wait a little longer until the new version is released.

Are you going to update your Firefox to the new version? Do you believe that FTP will be missed? Share your opinion in the comments.