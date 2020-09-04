Firefox for Android reaches version 80 and brings back much requested feature

After the latest version of Firefox for Android received a lot of criticism from some users, Mozilla seems ready to release fixes to try to alleviate the situation. With the arrival of Firefox 80 on mobile devices, we can see the return of some functions that were not present in the previous version, such as the back page button.

Now, in addition to being able to go back to the last page visited by just touching a button, the user has the option of giving a longer touch to open the list of last visited pages in that tab and select where to return to. In Firefox 80, the back button can be found by opening the menu at the bottom right of the screen (or top right, if you have moved the navigation bar to the top).

In addition to this change, another user order started to be tested in the beta version. This is the option to change tabs by dragging your finger on the navigation bar. With this, it is possible to switch between different tabs quickly with just one gesture, without the need to open the complete list. This can be useful when you have a small group of tabs open and need to check different information on each site.

Despite this, there is still no forecast for one of the main requests of former users to be implemented: the possibility of installing more extensions in the browser. Currently, only nine extensions approved by Mozilla are available for installation, which includes some popular names, such as uBlock Origin and HTTPS Everywhere. The organization has not yet confirmed whether it intends to allow any developer to create extensions for the application, as is the case with Firefox versions for Windows, Linux and macOS.

Source: Mozilla