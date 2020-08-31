First batch of Russian vaccine against COVID-19 should be ready in September

In the race against the new coronavirus pandemic (SARS-CoV-2), Russia plans to start vaccinating at least part of its population within the next month. According to Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, the first batch of the vaccine against COVID-19, known as Sputnik V, is scheduled for September.

If everything goes according to plan, Russia will be the first country to start vaccination campaigns against coronavirus in the world. This is because the country was also the first to approve an immunizing formula against COVID-19 on an emergency basis, even before having completed clinical studies.

First batch of Russian vaccine against COVID-19 is due in September (Image: Karolina Grabowska / Pexels)

As announced on Monday (31), the focus of the campaign will be, firstly, health professionals and teachers, always on a voluntary basis, with the immunizer developed by the Gamaleya Institute, based in Moscow.

According to Mikhail Murashko, the vaccine will be produced in parallel with the monitoring and testing of vaccine effectiveness, a process known as phase 3 of clinical studies. For these tests, approximately 2.5 thousand people have already been recruited.

“As for vaccination against coronavirus, at the moment, simultaneously, the increase in production and post-registration observation are in progress. First, of course, vaccines will be provided to health professionals and teachers, and that [a vacinação] it will be absolutely voluntary “, commented the Russian Health Minister.

Vaccine tests

Five more countries must participate in the effectiveness tests of the Sptunik V vaccine, according to information from the RDIF (Russian Direct Investment Fund), which coordinates the production of the drug. However, the institution has not yet detailed what these countries would be and how many volunteers would be included in the new stage.

What is known about phase 3 of the vaccine tests is that about 40,000 volunteers should receive the immunizer, including the 2,500 already announced. At this stage, it is the efficacy and safety of the vaccine that will be tested on a large scale, that is, in thousands of volunteers. For the comparative study, about 30 thousand volunteers should receive the vaccine, while the others (10,000) will receive a placebo, forming the control group.

More Searches

In addition to Sptunik V, Russia announced last week that it is studying the approval of another vaccine against coronavirus, which is still in the testing phase as well. This second immunizer against the disease, developed by the Vektor research center in Koltsovo, is expected to have its results released in September, as Russian officials announced.

With the two vaccines, the country plans to reach maximum levels of production of the immunizer between November and December this year. “That is why I believe that we will reach maximum volumes in November and December. We need to separate the inoculation against influenza and against infection by coronavirus”, added the Russian Health Minister.

Source: G1