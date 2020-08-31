Home Technology Tech First batch of Russian vaccine against COVID-19 should be ready in September
TechnologyTech

First batch of Russian vaccine against COVID-19 should be ready in September

By kenyan

In the race against the new coronavirus pandemic (SARS-CoV-2), Russia plans to start vaccinating at least part of its population within the next month. According to Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, the first batch of the vaccine against COVID-19, known as Sputnik V, is scheduled for September.

If everything goes according to plan, Russia will be the first country to start vaccination campaigns against coronavirus in the world. This is because the country was also the first to approve an immunizing formula against COVID-19 on an emergency basis, even before having completed clinical studies.

First batch of Russian vaccine against COVID-19 is due in September (Image: Karolina Grabowska / Pexels)

As announced on Monday (31), the focus of the campaign will be, firstly, health professionals and teachers, always on a voluntary basis, with the immunizer developed by the Gamaleya Institute, based in Moscow.

According to Mikhail Murashko, the vaccine will be produced in parallel with the monitoring and testing of vaccine effectiveness, a process known as phase 3 of clinical studies. For these tests, approximately 2.5 thousand people have already been recruited.

“As for vaccination against coronavirus, at the moment, simultaneously, the increase in production and post-registration observation are in progress. First, of course, vaccines will be provided to health professionals and teachers, and that [a vacinação] it will be absolutely voluntary “, commented the Russian Health Minister.

Vaccine tests

Five more countries must participate in the effectiveness tests of the Sptunik V vaccine, according to information from the RDIF (Russian Direct Investment Fund), which coordinates the production of the drug. However, the institution has not yet detailed what these countries would be and how many volunteers would be included in the new stage.

What is known about phase 3 of the vaccine tests is that about 40,000 volunteers should receive the immunizer, including the 2,500 already announced. At this stage, it is the efficacy and safety of the vaccine that will be tested on a large scale, that is, in thousands of volunteers. For the comparative study, about 30 thousand volunteers should receive the vaccine, while the others (10,000) will receive a placebo, forming the control group.

More Searches

In addition to Sptunik V, Russia announced last week that it is studying the approval of another vaccine against coronavirus, which is still in the testing phase as well. This second immunizer against the disease, developed by the Vektor research center in Koltsovo, is expected to have its results released in September, as Russian officials announced.

With the two vaccines, the country plans to reach maximum levels of production of the immunizer between November and December this year. “That is why I believe that we will reach maximum volumes in November and December. We need to separate the inoculation against influenza and against infection by coronavirus”, added the Russian Health Minister.

Source: G1

Related news

Tech

Man buys iPhone XR over the internet and gets a stone instead

kenyan -
Buying things over the internet is an increasingly common and safe task, but it is not completely hassle-free. A consumer in Natal,...
Read more
Tech

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000: announcement of the new generation of GPUs happens tomorrow; see how to watch

kenyan -
Two years after the debut of Nvidia's RTX GPUs, the time has finally come for us to get to know the next generation of...
Read more
Tech

Windows 10 bug can shorten the life of your SSD; know what to do

kenyan -
Microsoft is running after fixing a Windows 10 bug that can accelerate SSD wear and tear. The problem is in a storage...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,758FansLike
3,501FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

Ready for selfies: new GoPro Hero 9 Black appears with color...

Tech kenyan -
According to WinFuture the images shown are official and show one of the great highlights of the new generation: the front screen, which should...
Read more

Windows 10 bug defragments SSDs frequently; see how to solve

Tech kenyan -
The major May 2020 update for Windows 10 (known as 20H1) brought a number of new features to Task Manager and Cortana, but...
Read more

GeForce RTX 3000: possible specs and images of 3 models leak...

Tech kenyan -
We have already seen some images of the GeForce RTX 3090 and 3080 chips in leaked images, however today we have more information about...
Read more

This is the smallest and most powerful mini PC your money...

Tech kenyan -
Intel's NUC miniature PC line is acclaimed for its portability and computing power; however, the prices charged by the company are usually...
Read more

Minimalist sports car: Huawei Watch GT2 Pro appears in images with...

Tech kenyan -
The source cites some features that should arrive in the new watch, such as oximeter, professional health monitoring, 5ATM water resistance, titanium case, battery...
Read more

Next Apple iPad may have support for Face ID and Pro...

Tech kenyan -
Apple is getting closer and closer to announcing its major releases of the year. In addition to the iPhone 12, updates are...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke