First thermosolar power plant in Latin America opens in Chile

The first thermosolar plant in Latin America was inaugurated in Chile in the middle of the Atacama Desert, one of the driest places with the greatest solar radiation in the world. Already in operation, the energy plant aims to achieve neutrality of carbon emissions in the country by 2050.

The Cerro Dominador plant was built in a circular area of ​​more than 700 hectares where 10,600 mirrors are installed around a 250 meter high tower, which has a receiver at the end capable of reflecting the sun’s rays.

This concentrated solar energy plant works with state-of-the-art technology, heating the molten salts in the receiver to over 560ºC to produce water vapor that will be stored in large tanks to generate electricity through a turbine with a power of 110 megawatts.

Clean energy

Combined with an adjacent photovoltaic plant, the complex is capable of producing 210 megawatts of 100% renewable energy, enough electricity to power approximately 380,000 homes.

Furthermore, the molten salts in the thermal capture system are capable of storing electrical energy for up to 17.5 hours. This feature allows the plant to operate without direct sunlight even at night, ensuring continuous production of electricity 24 hours a day.

“This will allow Chile to save more than 600,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year. This amount is equivalent to the annual emissions of 300,000 cars,” said Chilean President Sebastián Piñera.

The project

The solar thermal complex was built by Spanish companies Abengoa and Acciona that are part of the EIG group, one of the largest investors in infrastructure in the world, headquartered in Washington, USA. Construction of the Cerro Dominador plant began in 2014 in the municipality of María Elena, on the east coast of Chile. The area is about three thousand meters above sea level, the driest and sunniest region in the Andean country.

The project is part of a Chilean program to decarbonize its energy matrix and align with the Paris climate agreement signed in 2015, which aims to keep global warming at a maximum of 2º C compared to pre-industrial levels.

“In 2021, we are going to inaugurate more clean energy projects in Chile such as the electrification of public transport, replacing fossil fuels with green alternatives, in addition to expanding forests that absorb carbon dioxide. Chile was a country poor in the energies of the past, but it is immensely rich in the energies of the future”, celebrated Piñera.