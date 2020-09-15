Flash solo film will be responsible for the reboot of the DC Cinematic Universe

The second day of DC FanDome included a question session with Andy Muschietti, director of the two chapters of It and the one chosen to drive The Flash. What fans did not expect is that, during that moment of the event, it would be revealed that the Flash solo film will “restart” the DC Cinematic Universe (DCEU).

What has been released so far is that the film The Flash will do something similar to that done by JJ Abrams with Star Trek, which did a reboot of the franchise, but without ignoring what had already been done. Although the comparison is not ideal, because Star Trek is quite canonical and has a legacy of decades (more like the comic than the DCEU), this shows respect for the work of Zack Snyder and the other professionals who tried to build the DCEU under the powerful production of Warner Bros., accused of being responsible for the failures of Justice League and Suicide squad. Part of that should come through the participation of Batmans from Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton, who have also been confirmed.

Ezra Miller as Flash in Justice League (Image: Warner Bros.)

The director also confirmed that the reboot will be made from the Flash Point (or Flashpoint) arc of the comics, as we had said it was expected. The launch has also been confirmed and now The Flash has its premiere scheduled for June 2, 2022.

Producer Barbara Muschietti said that we will need to wait and see and, therefore, would not say much. “But what I will say is that it is a tour. It will be fun and exciting and there are a lot of DC characters in it, ”he explained. “Flash is the superhero of this film because he is the bridge between all these characters and timelines. Flash is the superhero of this film because he is the bridge between all these characters and timelines. And in a way, he restarts everything and doesn’t forget anything. ”

The director gave some more information about the arc when he said that “Our Flash movie is based on Flashpoint, but it won’t be exactly like Flashpoint”, he clarified. “Our film is inspired by the original comic book saga. So, you will find many surprises and new events, many exciting things that are not in the comics. ”

Remember that Andy Muschietti is also involved with another big nerdy project, the live-action adaptation that Hajime Isayama’s manga, Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin), has deserved it since its debut in 2009. This project, however, still has no premiere date.

