For free! Epic Games releases Samurai Shodown Neogeo Collection and ARK: Survival Evolved

More free games for those who want to fatten up their Epic Store library. The developer today announced two new free titles for downloiad: Samurai Shodown Neogeo Collection and ARK: Survival Evolved. Added together, the two games cost a total of R$ 169.98, and can be included in the account without the need for immediate installation.

Since the beginning of quarantine, it is the first time that the developer releases two games at once. The first released was GTA V, which even knocked down the gaming platform. After him were Civilazation VI, Overcooked and ‘Borderlands: The Handsome Collection’.

To commemorate samurai shodown’s arrival on PCs, Epic Games released the Samurai Shodown NEOGEO Collection for a limited time. The pack includes the original Samurai Shodown, Samurai Shodown 2, Samurai Shodown 3, Samurai Shodown 4, Samurai Shodown 5 and Samurai Shodown 5 Special.

The games, as in the case of ARK Survival Evolved, will be free until 12:00 pm on June 18, and whoever redeems will stay with the game forever. To guarantee your free copy you need to click on the “Get” button, log in to the platform and then confirm in “Finalize Order”.

Samurai Shodown NEOGEO Collection has minimal conduits to run: Intel i5 processor at 2.5GHz or AMD equivalent, ATI Radeon RX 560 (2GB) or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 900 graphics, 8GB ram, 10GB of available storage and Windows 10 operating system (64bits). In the case of ARK: Survival Evolved, we have Intel Core i5-2400 or AMD FX-8320 processor, NVIDIA GTX 670 video card (2GB) or AMD Radeon HD 7870 (2GB), 8GB of RAM, 60GB of available storage and Windows 7/8.1/10 operating system (64bits).

Check out the game trailers: