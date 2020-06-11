Home Technology news For free! Epic Games releases Samurai Shodown Neogeo Collection and ARK: Survival...
Technologynews

For free! Epic Games releases Samurai Shodown Neogeo Collection and ARK: Survival Evolved

By kenyan

More free games for those who want to fatten up their Epic Store library. The developer today announced two new free titles for downloiad: Samurai Shodown Neogeo Collection and ARK: Survival Evolved. Added together, the two games cost a total of R$ 169.98, and can be included in the account without the need for immediate installation.

Since the beginning of quarantine, it is the first time that the developer releases two games at once. The first released was GTA V, which even knocked down the gaming platform. After him were Civilazation VI, Overcooked and ‘Borderlands: The Handsome Collection’.

To commemorate samurai shodown’s arrival on PCs, Epic Games released the Samurai Shodown NEOGEO Collection for a limited time. The pack includes the original Samurai Shodown, Samurai Shodown 2, Samurai Shodown 3, Samurai Shodown 4, Samurai Shodown 5 and Samurai Shodown 5 Special.

The games, as in the case of ARK Survival Evolved, will be free until 12:00 pm on June 18, and whoever redeems will stay with the game forever. To guarantee your free copy you need to click on the “Get” button, log in to the platform and then confirm in “Finalize Order”.

Samurai Shodown NEOGEO Collection has minimal conduits to run: Intel i5 processor at 2.5GHz or AMD equivalent, ATI Radeon RX 560 (2GB) or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 900 graphics, 8GB ram, 10GB of available storage and Windows 10 operating system (64bits). In the case of ARK: Survival Evolved, we have Intel Core i5-2400 or AMD FX-8320 processor, NVIDIA GTX 670 video card (2GB) or AMD Radeon HD 7870 (2GB), 8GB of RAM, 60GB of available storage and Windows 7/8.1/10 operating system (64bits).

Check out the game trailers:

Related news

news

Best Motorola phone to buy | All-Celled Guide

kenyan -
Highlight of each phone Motorola Moto G8 Plus - The best value for money Motorola One Zoom - To shoot from afar Motorola One Hyper - No...
Read more
news

No triple crown! Huawei P40 Pro gets away from the top in dxomark audio ranking

kenyan -
The Huawei P40 Pro leads in the DxOMark rankings of front and rear cameras, and after being singled out by analysts as the best...
Read more
news

It’s official! Xiaomi announces Mi Band 5 with larger AMOLED screen and NFC in the Chinese market

kenyan -
The wait is over, at least in the Chinese market. Xiaomi has officially announced the Mi Band 5 in the Chinese market, as is...
Read more
newskenyan -

It’s official! Xiaomi announces Mi Band 5 with larger AMOLED screen...

The wait is over, at least in the Chinese market. Xiaomi has officially announced the Mi Band 5 in the Chinese market, as is...
Read more
newskenyan -

No triple crown! Huawei P40 Pro gets away from the top...

The Huawei P40 Pro leads in the DxOMark rankings of front and rear cameras, and after being singled out by analysts as the best...
Read more
newskenyan -

Best Motorola phone to buy | All-Celled Guide

Highlight of each phone Motorola Moto G8 Plus - The best value for money Motorola One Zoom - To shoot from afar Motorola One Hyper - No...
Read more
newskenyan -

Enjoy! 33 apps and games for free or on sale on...

For those who are still quarantined, games can be good company, and we've seen that in recent months Steam, Epic Games Store, Humble Bundle...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,709FansLike
3,479FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Treasury CS Ukur Yatani tables new Kenyan Budget

News Laiza Maketso -
Today, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani tabled his Ksh 2.7 trillion budget for the beginning of July 1. The Finance Bill outlined spending plans,...
Read more

Khalwale expected in court after flouting government orders

News Stanley Kasee -
Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale will be expected in court to face charges of leading an unlawful assembly against the preventive measures by the...
Read more

Tecra’s lover Omar Lali to be probed again for 30 days

News Stanley Kasee -
Keroche Breweries' late daughter, Tecra Muigai's lover Omar Lali will be back to the DCI for 30 days for further investigations over the death...
Read more

Kenya records 121 covid-19 infections, 44 recoveries, and 3 deaths

News Laiza Maketso -
The Ministry of Health has announced that 121 more people tested positive for the covid-19 virus in the last 24 hours. The new infections account...
Read more

DCI arrests police officers that dragged woman on motorbike

News Chuoyo Protus -
The Directorate of Criminal Investigation have arrested three police officers who tied and dragged a woman behind a motorbike. The DCI said that the three...
Read more

Waiguru must go – residents protest over Waiguru’s impeachment (VIDEO)

News Connie Mukenyi -
Hundreds of Kirinyaga residents took to the streets protesting over Governor Waiguru's impeachment. The angry residents met at Kutus Town, where they started their...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke