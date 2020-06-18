Home Technology news For quality conferences: Dell launches USB-C hub with built-in speakerphone
For quality conferences: Dell launches USB-C hub with built-in speakerphone

By kenyan

In light of this, Dell has just launched its Mobile Adapter Speakerphone, a new USB hub that also has an integrated speakerphone system for calls. The device also has a port and a USB-C cable, with passthrough of up to 90W for recharging devices, an HDMI 2.0 port with 60Hz 4K monitor support and two USB-A ports that allows passage of 10Gbps connections.

Regarding audio, the hub has dedicated buttons for volume control, accept or end a connection and mutate the audio itself, plus a pair of microphones that promise 360º capture and echo cancellation built-in. Such technology, however, doesn’t charge cheap, and the Mobile AdapterPhone costs $199.99, or about $1,045, being nearly four times more expensive than an ordinary hub.

