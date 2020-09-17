Home Technology Tech news For researcher, phosphorus may be the key to search for habitable worlds
For researcher, phosphorus may be the key to search for habitable worlds

By kenyan

The phosphorus present in the stars can play a very important role for studies and searches for life in the universe. Thus, Dr. Natalie Hinkel, a researcher at the Southwest Research Institute, developed techniques to identify stars that may contain exoplanets based on the stars we already know in this condition.

For Hinkel, planetary astrophysicist and main author of the article on this research at the Institute, the next studies should be directed to phosphorus in the stars so that it is possible to find systems that are more likely to shelter life as we know it. “When we are looking for exoplanets and trying to find out if they can be habitable, it is important that a planet is alive with active cycles, volcanoes and tectonic plates,” she says.

However, it is necessary to go beyond these conditions; Hilairy Hartnett, co-author of the study and oceanographer, points out that phosphorus is an essential element for life on Earth, mainly for the creation of DNA, development of bones, teeth and other processes. Thus, Hinkel used the Hypatia Catalog for her study, a public database she developed to compare the rates of abundance of carbon, nitrogen, silicon and phosphorus in nearby stars with those in marine plankton, earth’s crust and silicate on Earth and in Mars.

Stars with phosphorus levels close to the Sun may have rocky planets with more chances of life as we know it (Image: reproduction / ESA)

Since it is not yet possible to determine the rates of the elements that make up planet ecosystems, the researchers use spectroscopic analyzes of their abundance in the stars to see how light interacts with the elements of the upper layers. Thus, it is possible to infer what makes up the stars, and these data can guide them to understand the composition of the planets that orbit them. The problem is that there is very little data on the presence of phosphorus in stars – what exists today covers about 1% of them, so it is not possible to say whether there is any relationship between stars and the role of phosphorus in the evolution of exoplanets.

Thus, the author points out that the Sun has relatively high levels of phosphorus, while life on Earth needs a small amount of the element. So, it is possible that rocky planets that form around stars with low levels of phosphorus may not contain sufficient levels of the element for some form of life to occur in them. “We need the stellar abundance community to prioritize the observation of phosphorus in future studies and telescope projects”, he concludes.

The study article was published in the journal Astrophysical Journal Letters.

Source: Southwest Research Institute

