Home Technology Tech Fortnite to get ray tracing and DLSS in partnership with Nvidia
TechnologyTech

Fortnite to get ray tracing and DLSS in partnership with Nvidia

By kenyan

Nvidia and Epic Games have teamed up to announce the addition of ray tracing to Fortnite on computers. The manufacturer is the only one with hardware lighting technology thanks to the GeForce RTX graphics card line. In addition to ray-tracing, the game will also gain improvements with DLSS and Reflex, which improve game performance.

Ray tracing is the technology launched by Nvidia in which each ray of light is processed by the GPU individually, creating more realistic lighting. With compatibility, Fortnite starts to gain reflections, shadows and global illumination calculated by ray-tracing.

To introduce this change to players, Epic will launch a new game mode for a limited time called RTX Treasure Run. According to a statement from Nvidia, the scenario is a kind of museum, in which the player explores a few different rooms that reinforce the effects ray tracing, with mirrors and forests. RTX Treasure Run is coming “soon”.

Another change to the game is the addition of DLSS support. The technology uses the RTX Cores Tensor dedicated to artificial intelligence and is able to maximize the resolution and performance of the games without compromising the graphics processing power of the GPU.

Lastly, Fortnite it will also have Nvidia Reflex, the company’s technology aimed at reducing latency in games. According to a note from the manufacturer, the system allows for a reduction of up to 50% in latency compared to PCs equipped with other video cards.

The three novelties should be inserted in Fortnite in the middle of the fourth season of chapter 2, in a future update, still with no scheduled date.

Source: Nvidia

Related news

Tech

Microsoft updates Designed for Xbox program for accessories and adds new partners

kenyan -
Microsoft today announced the redesign of its Designed for Xbox, a program in which it establishes partnerships with accessory manufacturers so that controls and...
Read more
Tech

Harman Kardon launches Citation 200 smart speaker for immersive sound anywhere

kenyan -
In addition to products under the JBL brand (1, 2, 3), Harman Kardon launched an event on Wednesday morning (2) its new smart speaker...
Read more
Tech

Amazon Music joins Twitch and now has live shows

kenyan -
Amazon started to integrate Twitch in the Amazon Music app to broadcast live shows on the platform. The company owns both services...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,758FansLike
3,508FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

Oculus Point Reyes leaked in listing as possible most accessible successor...

Tech kenyan -
Virtual Reality has been the scene of great advances in recent years, with Oculus being one of the main developers of technology. Its...
Read more

Good for dogs! SKY Play adds new DOGTV channel programming...

Tech kenyan -
After confirming the debut of a channel dedicated to eSports on the regular grid, SKY will now add more content to its streaming platform....
Read more

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000: ASUS burns the start and announces its...

Tech kenyan -
After two years of waiting and a ton of rumors and leaks, the big day has come to meet Nvidia's new generation of video...
Read more

James Webb telescope succeeds in crucial test and moves on to...

Tech kenyan -
The expectations for the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) are high. After all, it is the largest and most...
Read more

Moon Triton may have destroyed almost all of Neptune’s other moons

Tech kenyan -
We already have a good understanding of how the moons of the planets in our Solar System were formed: either they were formed...
Read more

6 movies with Chadwick Boseman to watch online

Tech kenyan -
Last Friday, August 28, the world lost actor Chadwick Boseman, interpreter of T'Challa, king of Wakanda, the Black Panther of the Marvel Cinematic...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke