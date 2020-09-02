Fortnite to get ray tracing and DLSS in partnership with Nvidia

Nvidia and Epic Games have teamed up to announce the addition of ray tracing to Fortnite on computers. The manufacturer is the only one with hardware lighting technology thanks to the GeForce RTX graphics card line. In addition to ray-tracing, the game will also gain improvements with DLSS and Reflex, which improve game performance.

Ray tracing is the technology launched by Nvidia in which each ray of light is processed by the GPU individually, creating more realistic lighting. With compatibility, Fortnite starts to gain reflections, shadows and global illumination calculated by ray-tracing.

To introduce this change to players, Epic will launch a new game mode for a limited time called RTX Treasure Run. According to a statement from Nvidia, the scenario is a kind of museum, in which the player explores a few different rooms that reinforce the effects ray tracing, with mirrors and forests. RTX Treasure Run is coming “soon”.

Another change to the game is the addition of DLSS support. The technology uses the RTX Cores Tensor dedicated to artificial intelligence and is able to maximize the resolution and performance of the games without compromising the graphics processing power of the GPU.

Lastly, Fortnite it will also have Nvidia Reflex, the company’s technology aimed at reducing latency in games. According to a note from the manufacturer, the system allows for a reduction of up to 50% in latency compared to PCs equipped with other video cards.

The three novelties should be inserted in Fortnite in the middle of the fourth season of chapter 2, in a future update, still with no scheduled date.

Source: Nvidia