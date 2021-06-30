Foundation gets new trailer and release date on Apple TV+

HomeTechnologyTech newsFoundation gets new trailer and release date on Apple TV+
Since Apple TV+ debuted worldwide, one of the most anticipated productions is the series Foundation, based on the science fiction work of writer Isaac Asimov. With the opening day getting closer and closer, we finally have a new trailer and the official date: September 24th.

The series focuses on the character Hari Seldon (Jared Harris), a mathematician who can predict the future using the law of mass action and statistical mechanics. With that, he discovers that the galactic empire is ruled by a self-sustaining clone dynasty and that it is about to collapse.

So Seldon recruits a group of people determined to preserve the human legacy of what’s coming. Hari’s movement draws the attention of the leaders of the empire, who try to stop the protagonist’s activities as soon as possible.

Check out the latest official trailer for Foundation:

