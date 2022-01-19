Free Fire announces crossover with Assassin’s Creed

The game Free Fire, by Garena, will make a crossover with Assassin’s Creed, from Ubisoft. The previously unreleased content is scheduled to be released to the public in March 2022.

According to a statement sent by Garena, more details of what is to come will be released in the coming weeks. However, the company adds that players can expect an “in-game experience created to introduce iconic characters from the franchise Assassin’s Creed in the world of Free Fire”.

Judging by the art released by the studio, we can expect something mainly from Ezio, protagonist of assassins creed 2, brotherhood and Revelations. Will there be cosmetic items, like skins, or even a themed event? Check out:

This is not the first time that the battle royale has gained historic crossovers with other famous franchises: among the most striking are the collaborations with the film. Venom: Time of Carnage, with the series La Casa de Papel, with the anime Attack on Titan and even with DJ Alok, who has become one of the game’s ambassadors.

The contents can be accessed in two versions of the game: the Free Fire traditional and the Free Fire MAX, which brings improved graphics and new authoring features. Both are available for free for iOS and Android.