Free Fire hosts Street Fighter V themed event

The collaboration between Free Fire and Street Fighter V is already going on inside Garena’s battle royale. Titled “Free Fighter”, the special event in partnership with Capcom features Chun-Li and Ryu skins and, of course, the iconic hadouken hit.

The mobile game also gets a special Chun-Li outfit with her blue costume and pointy wristbands, as well as a gel wall with images of the fighter. Another costume for Ryu will be released soon, but for now players can wear the Hadouken grenade and the AWM weapon skin, inspired by the fighter’s clothing. Ryu’s blow also appears as an emote.

The lobby entrance has been customized as the iconic Air Force Base stage, which might suggest Private Guile also migrates from the fighting game to the battle royale.

Success for mobiles Free Fire can be played for free on Android and iOS devices and has already hit over 100 million daily active users in 2020. Now Street Fighter V is the latest title in the fighting game franchise developed and published by Capcom. The game, released in 2016 and available for PlayStation 4 and PC, has sold 46 million units worldwide as of March 31, 2021.