Free Guy: Taking Control, movie set in a video game, wins trailer

Free Guy: Taking Control, the new 20th Century Fox and Disney production starring Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool), won a new trailer showing some details of the story and the setting of the film that takes place in a video game.

The video shows Guy in his quiet day as NPC (non-playable character) bank clerk. Living the day-to-day madness with explosions, people being thrown out of windows and assaults on his workplace, everything changes when Milly (Jodie Comer) shows that he lives in a game.

The reason? The villain and game developer Antonie (Taika Watiti) wants to destroy his creation, and it’s up to the players to prevent that from happening. Lil Rel Howery (Run) and Joe Keery (Stranger Things) also make up the cast of the feature.

The whole atmosphere with cars and guns reminds a lot GTA Online, the multiplayer mode of GTA V, and other open world action games like the franchise Saints Row. That is, maybe nothing makes sense, but it will probably be a lot of fun.

After several postponements, Free Guy: Taking Control will be released in theaters on August 13th.