Within Google Drive, it is possible to find several platforms that allow the creation and editing of documents, slide shows and spreadsheets. Similar to Microsoft Excel, Google spreadsheets also allow you to freeze columns and rows.

This feature can be quite interesting for those who work with tables that contain numerous columns and rows, and need to access fixed information, such as titles or descriptions, quickly. Check below how to freeze columns and rows in Google spreadsheets!

Freezing columns and rows in Google spreadsheets

Step 1: using a web browser, access a Google spreadsheet and click on “View” in the top corner.

Step 2: in the open menu then, click on “Freeze” and select the options “1 line”, “2 lines”, or “Up to the current line”.

Step 3: Once this is done, the lines you selected will be frozen.

Step 4: to freeze columns, access the item “View” again, click on “Freeze” and select “1 column”, “2 columns” or “Up to the current column”.

Tip: if you have merged cells from different columns or rows, the editor may not perform this task correctly, resulting in an error.

Step 5: this way, the columns you selected will be frozen.

Step 6: to unfreeze rows and columns in a Google spreadsheet, just select the options “No rows” and “No columns”.

Ready! You can now freeze rows and columns in a Google spreadsheet.