Fujifilm falls victim to ransomware and crashes part of its network in Japan

Known for digital imaging products, Fujifilm is the newest company to be forced to stop part of its activities as a result of ransomware. The company confirmed that its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, was hit by a cyber attack last Tuesday (1) that shut down part of its networks.

“Fujifilm Corporation is conducting an investigation into possible unauthorized access to its servers from outside the company. As part of the investigation, the network was partially shut down and disconnected from external correspondence,” said the company on its official website.

The company acknowledged that it may have been hit by ransomware, said it was working to analyze the impact it had had, and apologized to consumers for any inconvenience caused. In addition to hampering the sending and receiving of emails, the attack also limited Fujifilm’s ability to receive and process consumer orders.

QBot Malware May Have Launched Attack

While the company does not release more details about the attack, Advanced Intel CEO Vitali Kremez told Softpedia News that the malware responsible for the shutdown was Qbot. Already used by cybercriminal groups such as ProLock and Egregor, the threat is also associated with the actions of REvil, known for the aggressive tactics that, according to the FBI, was responsible for the recent offensive against the food giant JBS.

The information was confirmed to TechCrunch by ProPrivacy digital security expert Ray Walsh. According to him, Qbot is a trojan that does not act directly on the abduction of confidential files and information, but opens the door for the subsequent action of ransonware-type attacks.

Such actions are increasingly common thanks to the large sums involved: Colonial Pipeline confirmed that it paid $5 million to criminals to receive keys to decrypt their files in May of this year. This week, the United States toughened the actions of its Department of Justice, which now treats attacks in the category with the same seriousness as terrorist attacks.