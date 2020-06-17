Full package: Amazon Fire tablets can now have Google services thanks to new tool

Tablets are increasingly returning to the spotlight during quarantine by looking for larger screens, which often increase productivity and ease of content consumption. Speaking of which, Amazon’s most affordable tablet line has received a recent update with 1 more model in 3 versions.

However, this line from Amazon may not please everyone, since it receives a lot of customization by the company and does not deliver a standard Android, but rather customized and without Google services, however this changes from now on.

That’s because a tool called Amazon Fire Toolbox promises to bring Google services to every generation of Amazon Fire from Fire HD 6 2014 to the most current generation with Fire HD 8. This program, which needs to be installed on Windows to work, was created by the Datastream33 member of XDA Developers.

To use the Amazon Fire Toolbox you need to follow some steps and requirements for your device, which needs to be of the same line. The first is to have active USB debugging on the tablet, which can be activated in android developer options, because it uses Android Debug Bridge – ADB to communicate with the device. It is worth saying that the first connection of it to the PC may take a few minutes to install the drivers and thus allow the software to detect the device.

Among the various options available in the program we have to remove ads on the lock screen, uninstall amazon apps and services, install Google Framework and Play Store on the device, replace Alexa with Google Assistant, back up and restore system settings and also unlock the installation of custom launchers and more.

For now the software is only available for Windows, but the developer has already announced that it is working on a Linux version. To download the tool go to the link below: