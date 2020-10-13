Full-size comparison: iPhone 12/12 Mini family versus rivals

On Tuesday, October 13, Apple made official five new models of the iPhone 12 line that, among other versions, presents the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini variants to the market.

The new smartphones from the Cupertino giant arrive in stores with specifications for a high-end product and, therefore, rivals phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S20, Sony Xperia 1 II and Xperia 5 II, Xiaomi Mi 10 and Zenfone 7.

In this comparison, therefore, we will know the main differences between the six flagships so that each reader can define which is the best among them. Check out:

Cameras

The two recently launched models from Apple arrive in stores with a double set of rear cameras: there will be two 12 megapixel sensors for each lens with a resolution of 4000 x 3000 in both versions. On the other hand, competitor Samsung presents a triple set of 12 Mp + 64 Mp + 12 Mp on the Galaxy S20, also with a resolution of 4,000 x 3,000 pixels and an extra lens for telephoto shots.

In turn, and more extravagant, Xiaomi presents a solution with four rear lenses, with sensors of 108 Mp + 13 Mp + 2 Mp + 2 Mp and resolution of 12000 x 9000 pixels.

As for the front camera, Cupertino phones come with a 12 megapixel sensor in both models, while the most interesting alternative may be that of the Zenfone 7, which uses its triple set of three rear cameras of 64 Mp + 12 Mp + 8 Mp for selfies thanks to its flip mechanism.

Canvas and Design

The new line of mobile phones from Apple introduces a small device – which is the iPhone 12 Mini – for those who are not adept at such large smartphones and are looking for an alternative to the iPhone SE. The device is, in fact, small compared to the 6.10 inches of the iPhone 12 or the huge 6.67-inch displays of the Zenfone 7 and Xiaomi Mi 10.

Both versions still feature a notch in the “standard” format, which was already known in the previous generation of Apple, to house the front camera, so it does not have the same use of screen as the Galaxy S20 and the Mi 10, which have a hole in the screen to make room for the selfies lens, or even the Zenfone 7, which has a full use of the display, thanks to the flip camera.

It is important to point out that Sony models also have full use of the screen, but, by not using recesses to house the cameras, they have a larger upper edge.

Battery and Hardware

Apple devices arrive with very modest battery capacity compared to its main rivals. There are 2,775 mAh on the iPhone 12 and 2,227 on the Iphone 12 Mini. The rivals, on the other hand, arrive with alternatives of 4,000 mAh in the Galaxy S20 and in the two models from Sony or even 5,000 mAh in the Zenfone 7.

For data processing, they are equipped with Apple’s own processor, the A14 Bionic. Samsung also follows this line and applies the Exynos 990 to the Galaxy S20. The rest of the competitors, however, take advantage of Qualcomm’s technology with the Snapdragon 865 processor.

As for RAM, Apple’s phones are also lagging behind with their 4GB versus the 8GB that are applied to Samsung, Xiaomi, Sony and Asus phones. However, in terms of internal memory, the new iPhones 12 and 12 Mini match the Mi 10, Xperia 1 II and Xperia 5 II with 256 GB and leave behind the Galaxy S20 and Zenfone 7, which have 128 GB.

So, what is your opinion on the specifications of the new Apple phones? Comment with us in the space below.