Home Technology Tech news Full-size comparison: iPhone 12/12 Mini family versus rivals
TechnologyTech news

Full-size comparison: iPhone 12/12 Mini family versus rivals

By kenyan

On Tuesday, October 13, Apple made official five new models of the iPhone 12 line that, among other versions, presents the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini variants to the market.

The new smartphones from the Cupertino giant arrive in stores with specifications for a high-end product and, therefore, rivals phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S20, Sony Xperia 1 II and Xperia 5 II, Xiaomi Mi 10 and Zenfone 7.

In this comparison, therefore, we will know the main differences between the six flagships so that each reader can define which is the best among them. Check out:

Cameras

The two recently launched models from Apple arrive in stores with a double set of rear cameras: there will be two 12 megapixel sensors for each lens with a resolution of 4000 x 3000 in both versions. On the other hand, competitor Samsung presents a triple set of 12 Mp + 64 Mp + 12 Mp on the Galaxy S20, also with a resolution of 4,000 x 3,000 pixels and an extra lens for telephoto shots.

In turn, and more extravagant, Xiaomi presents a solution with four rear lenses, with sensors of 108 Mp + 13 Mp + 2 Mp + 2 Mp and resolution of 12000 x 9000 pixels.

As for the front camera, Cupertino phones come with a 12 megapixel sensor in both models, while the most interesting alternative may be that of the Zenfone 7, which uses its triple set of three rear cameras of 64 Mp + 12 Mp + 8 Mp for selfies thanks to its flip mechanism.

Canvas and Design

The new line of mobile phones from Apple introduces a small device – which is the iPhone 12 Mini – for those who are not adept at such large smartphones and are looking for an alternative to the iPhone SE. The device is, in fact, small compared to the 6.10 inches of the iPhone 12 or the huge 6.67-inch displays of the Zenfone 7 and Xiaomi Mi 10.

Both versions still feature a notch in the “standard” format, which was already known in the previous generation of Apple, to house the front camera, so it does not have the same use of screen as the Galaxy S20 and the Mi 10, which have a hole in the screen to make room for the selfies lens, or even the Zenfone 7, which has a full use of the display, thanks to the flip camera.

It is important to point out that Sony models also have full use of the screen, but, by not using recesses to house the cameras, they have a larger upper edge.

Battery and Hardware

Apple devices arrive with very modest battery capacity compared to its main rivals. There are 2,775 mAh on the iPhone 12 and 2,227 on the Iphone 12 Mini. The rivals, on the other hand, arrive with alternatives of 4,000 mAh in the Galaxy S20 and in the two models from Sony or even 5,000 mAh in the Zenfone 7.

For data processing, they are equipped with Apple’s own processor, the A14 Bionic. Samsung also follows this line and applies the Exynos 990 to the Galaxy S20. The rest of the competitors, however, take advantage of Qualcomm’s technology with the Snapdragon 865 processor.

As for RAM, Apple’s phones are also lagging behind with their 4GB versus the 8GB that are applied to Samsung, Xiaomi, Sony and Asus phones. However, in terms of internal memory, the new iPhones 12 and 12 Mini match the Mi 10, Xperia 1 II and Xperia 5 II with 256 GB and leave behind the Galaxy S20 and Zenfone 7, which have 128 GB.

So, what is your opinion on the specifications of the new Apple phones? Comment with us in the space below.

Related news

Tech news

Seven countries join the USA in the Artemis program; Russia is not mentioned

kenyan -
In May, NASA opened the Artemis lunar program for other nations to become involved in the return of humanity to the Moon, when...
Read more
Tech news

Artemis Program: Europe concludes plans to help astronauts reach the moon

kenyan -
The goal of taking humanity back to the Moon by 2024 is ambitious, and NASA recognizes that the agenda is quite short, but...
Read more
Tech news

WhatsApp should receive channel with technical support within the app, reveals beta

kenyan -
WhatsApp flips and starts to test some feature out of the eyes of users in its beta versions, but the folks at WA Beta...
Read more
Load more

Popular Stories

How to post an article on your LinkedIn profile

Tech news kenyan -
LinkedIn (Android | iOS | Web) is an excellent platform for those who want to create a professional network and look for a...
Read more

iPhone 12: release date could be announced in a few hours,...

Tech news kenyan -
Apple must announce the official date for the launch of iPhone 12 and its variants within a few hours, is what the newest rumor...
Read more

COVID-19 | Novavax vaccine will be tested on 10,000 people...

Tech news kenyan -
In the race for an effective and safe vaccine against the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), there are already 11 immunizers in the last and...
Read more

With smaller notch, iPhone 12 mini can replace Face ID with...

Tech news kenyan -
With the announcement event of the new iPhone models taking place in just six days, more suspicions continue to arise regarding the smartphones that...
Read more

12 little-known Twitter functions you need to know

Tech news kenyan -
It is not new that Twitter is one of the main existing social networks. The microblog is an excellent source of information and...
Read more

Xiaomi prepares stylus similar to Samsung’s S Pen, says rumor

Tech news kenyan -
Xiaomi should launch a pen Stylus for your smartphones soon, similar to the S Pen of the recently launched Galaxy Note 20 and...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke