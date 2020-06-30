Home Technology news Fully capacitive: Apple patent suggests end of physical buttons on iPhone
Fully capacitive: Apple patent suggests end of physical buttons on iPhone

kenyan

A new patent has shown that Apple wants to do away with the physical buttons on the iPhone for good, and that even makes sense, since they take up a lot of internal space in electronics. However, if you like them, you don’t need to be sad, because this time something better can take their place on the side of the “Apple” cell phones and tablets, at least that’s what American patent number 10,698,489 indicates.

According to the patent, which has a total of 17,000 words, a “compact turning input device”. This turn would be used to give the sensation of touch when pressing it, similar to a vibration system, which shakes so that the user has the sensation of pressing something, as occurs in the Home button of the iPhone SE. In addition to reducing space, this solution can bring great advantages to the device.

The first is to program the vibration intensity according to specific scenarios, such as games or to press and hold the button to increase or decrease the volume, for example.

The patent also says that these buttons would use a mechanism similar to that of a speaker, with a permanent magnet and a coil that, when pressure is applied on it, rotates it creating the vibration that would feel like pressing a button.

This magnet wouldn’t use much space for that, just 10 microns, or 0.01 milimeter to create that subtle vibration. Another interesting point is that she mentions that this system would be able to feel the intensity of this pressure, which would allow the system to interact in different ways, assigning several functionalities to a single button.

It is worth remembering that this is just a patent, but just like a patent for binaural sound seen recently that may have inspired the space sound that is being released for AirPods Pro now.

